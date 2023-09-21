Missouri Football Week 4 Bowl Projections: Music City Leads the Way After Win Over Kansas State

The Missouri Tigers are three wins away from their third consecutive bowl game appearance under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, but after a 30-27 win over then No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats last week – expectations are becoming just a little bit higher than just getting to that minimum six-win mark.

For the first time since the 2018 season, Mizzou is off to a 3-0 start and on the verge of an AP Top 25 ranking – sitting just two spots outside the poll. A breakthrough year for these Tigers could potentially be on the horizon in what seems to be a relatively wide-open SEC East in the early going. Missouri is currently one of five unbeaten SEC teams remaining (Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss) and arguably boasts the league’s best non-conference win to this point.

BYU wins to continue the worst SEC non-conference performance in years.



SEC 5-7 in P5 games:

-Utah over UF

-UNC over SC

-FSU over LSU

-Miami over A&M

-BYU over Ark

-Texas over Bama

-Wake over Vandy

—

-MSU over Arizona

-Mizzou over KSU

-Ole Miss over GT

-AU over Cal

-UT over UVA — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2023

After a promising start to this season, Mizzou’s bowl status has significantly improved in a lot of the latest projections as many have them pegged in an SEC Pool of Six bowl. Let’s take a look at where the Tigers currently stand heading into Week 4:

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Music City Bowl vs Minnesota (Dec. 30)

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Texas Bowl vs UCF (Dec. 27)

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Liberty Bowl vs Kansas State (Dec. 29)

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: Birmingham Bowl vs Illinois (Dec. 23)

247Sports: Music City Bowl vs Iowa (Dec. 30)

Saturday Down South: Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30)

Athlon Sports: Music City Bowl vs Minnesota (Dec. 30)

USA Today: Music City Bowl vs Minnesota (Dec. 30)

College Football News: Texas Bowl vs TCU (Dec. 27)

College Football Network: Birmingham Bowl vs SMU (Dec. 23)

It’s early, there’s a long way to go, and there’s still plenty of work to do — but the chances of Missouri landing in some type of SEC Pool of Six bowl are looking fairly good (for now). Mizzou can only improve their bowl status with a win on Saturday in St. Louis vs Memphis to improve to 4-0 — which would be the program’s best start since the 2013 season.