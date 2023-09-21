LOOK: Shirts and Pants Revealed for weekend field trip to the Arch

When you have a mascot matchup of Tiger vs. Tiger, it’s important to stand out in a few, unique ways.

LSU does this by wearing white shirts and yellow pants wherever they go, even if its at home. And they have a fun, old-timey screaming tiger adorned to their helmets as well to hit home the point of who they are. Fun!

Memphis likes to play around with tiger stripes, utilizing their blue and grey color palate to stripe their helmets and uniforms. It’s fun, and something you don’t see a lot of at the college level.

To Missouri football’s credit, they are leaning into the one Tiger-thing that’s uniquely there’s as they roll in to St. Louis for the first time since 2011: the old oval tiger.

Black pants and - the first shirt change this year! - yellow shirts round out the ensemble. Now, as a vocal opponent to the yellow-tinged stuff Mizzou wears, I’ll admit that it is a surprisingly clean look.

I know the oval tiger brings out some vocal critics. And, if you’ve read this weekly article at all over the past four years, you know my heart will always lie with the football hats that I grew up with: the block M with the white/gold stripe on the top.

HOWEVER.

No one else is college football has this specific oval tiger. Other schools might have the mascot, other schools certainly rock a block M way more frequently than Missouri, but no one has Mizzou’s oval tiger logo. And, if you’re looking to stand out in your branding, that’s the way to go.

Anyway, what do you think?