SEC Week 5 Opening Lines

Good news! Your Missouri Tigers are ranked for the first time this year, and the first time since Week 7 of the 2019 season!

Much like that 2019 season, Mizzou heads on the road to face a Vanderbilt team that should be much better than it currently is. Do you remember what happened in that game four years ago! Don’t! It’s not worth it! Good vibes only!

Eli Drinkwitz and the social media team is pushing “STP” this year: Something To Prove. It would go a long way for Mizzou to prove that they belong among the ranked teams and to prove they aren’t the usual Tigers of the Odom era.

But that’s not the only game happening this upcoming weekend! Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows.

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, September 30th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Florida at Kentucky (-3)

11:00a - Texas A&M (-6.5) at Arkansas

2:30p - Georgia (-14.5) at Auburn

3:00p - Missouri (-12) at Vanderbilt

5:00p - LSU (-2.5) at Ole Miss

6:30p - South Carolina at Tennessee (-11.5)

8:00p - Alabama (-14.5) at Mississippi State