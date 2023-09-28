LOOK: Shirts and Pants Revealed for First SEC Game

It’s the first true road game of the year and also the first SEC game of the year. If you believe in “look good, play good” then this week’s outfit reveal is an important one.

This week, Chad Bailey provides:

White pants, white shirt, yellow hat with the oval Tiger.

...you know what? I like it.

Would I prefer a black helmet? Of course, that’s the best look that Mizzou has in my opinion. Will people bristle at the oval Tiger? Indubitably, yes. Does the whole thing work? Yeah, man, it does.

Simple is best in my book and this is a simple, clean look. I dig it.

Of course, during this whole reveal, I was really hoping that the little Sony radio/cassette tape player (hell yeah 1980s) would get punished in some way for daring to mention the hometown of this week’s opponent. And, lo, Mr. Bailey inevitably delivered:

Which do I hope for more: that some one went to all the trouble to find their old cassette player and happily deliver to the creatives/photogs in charge of this shoot, only to gasp in horror as their beloved relic was demolished by a gentleman who probably wasn’t alive when said machine actually delivered on the joy it promised decades ago? Or that some low-rung AD employee had to visit like 20 different garage sales and/or antique stores to find that, only to watch in similar horror as all that work was smashed upon the concrete.

Regardless, I think it’s clear that Mizzou has always been a fan of...uh...Panasonic?...and THAT WEAK S*** SONY CAN GET THE HELL OUT OF THIS HOUSE.

Anyway, what do you think?