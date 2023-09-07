LOOK: Shirts and Pants Revealed for Middle Tennessee

I’ve been very consistent in my stance the white helmets are no good.

I understand I’m in the minority on this. I do not care.

Black and gold is such a sharp look, why would you sully it with white?

But here we are...

Black pants? Check. Black shirts? Check. Oval Tiger head? Check. Old school black and gold stripe on to of the helmet? Check.

White helmet. Sigh.

Again...not sure where the push for the incorporation of white came from. It’s gone so far that the athletic department is telling Mizzou fans to wear white to the game for a Mizzou-themed “white out game”. You know, the thing that Penn State has famously done for decades.

Seems to me the crowds at Faurot do an excellent job at the Tiger Stripe in the stands. We should just stick to that.

Anyway.

What do you think?