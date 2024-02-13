With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

We start, as always, with quarterbacks.

It’s amazing how much better an offense can function when the quarterback is healthy all year.

In 2019 Kelly Bryant started the first four games throwing for 1,025 yards with a 65% accuracy, 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, and 32 rushes for 145 yards before a matchup with G5 bully Troy. Bryant was injured right before halftime of that game, missed two of the next seven games while only adding 4 more touchdowns and another 3 interceptions on a 59% accuracy.

In 2020 Connor Bazelak was good enough to win SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in a season that didn’t mean anything in the long run but followed up with an injury-riddled 2021 campaign that never saw his yards per attempt rise over 8.0 and barely contribute 70 yards rushing on 19 carries.

And, of course, 2022 saw Brady Cook come out flying against Louisiana Tech but faltered after tearing his labrum in the second game of the season, turning into a scatter-shot passer and a running threat that wasn’t enough to overcome the passing limitations.

So, yeah, I’d say Mizzou was overdue for at least one full season where the quarterback wasn’t playing hurt! And Brady Cook absolutely delivered, throwing for over 3,000 yards while leading the 4th best Missouri offense since 2000.

Do you know what’s better than that? He’s back! As is every quarterback that attempted a pass last year! Neat! But, of course, not every quarterback from 2023 is back for 2024, and of course high school recruiting adds a new face in the room. Let’s review:

The Departed

Jake Garcia had one of the most opportune transfer opportunities on the planet: a former blue-chip quarterback who had been thrust into a starting role way too early on a bad offense who was looking for a refresh with a more competent team. And not only did he find a more competent team, but that team’s starter was out for the spring with an injury and the anticipated backup was also out for the spring with an injury sustained in a different sport! The QB1 seat was wide open for the taking...and Garcia biffed it. Even as the only starter-level quarterback on the roster, Garcia did so little in impressing the staff that, when fall camp rolled around, he was listed as the Day One third-string quarterback. Credit to Garcia for sticking it out and being available in case of emergency, but he was clearly not getting a chance at seeing starter-level snaps at Mizzou and transferred to East Carolina.

Gabarri Johnson was a rare recruiting win for Mizzou: a west-coast, blue chip quarterback who stuck to his commitment even when his primary recruiter left Mizzou and returned to the west coast. However, Johnson’s stay was a brief one as he hit the transfer portal at the end of the season and landed at Oregon State after never seeing the field in an official capacity for the Tigers.

The Returners

Brady Cook is back. As is Sam Horn. And those were the two quarterbacks who attempted a pass last year, and will probably be the two quarterbacks who attempt a pass this year as well. At the time of this writing Sam Horn is debating Tommy John surgery due to an injury he suffered with the baseball team, and the outcome of that injury/surgery could say a lot about his future with either of the two sports he participates in. But, for now, it seems clear Cook is the starter and Horn is the backup as we sit in February of 2024. And, outside of a few stubborn weirdos, I don’t think anyone has a problem with that.

The Freshman

2023 stats: 125-218 (57.3%), 1,802 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs/70 rushes, 369 yards, 7 TDs

Let’s get this out of the way first: barring injury, Aidan Glover could be Chase Daniel reincarnate and still wouldn’t be the starter of the 2024 Missouri Tiger football team. That’s just how these things go when you have a veteran offense on a team that’s gunning for one of the twelve spots in next year’s playoff.

However, Aidan Glover is an interesting prospect. He wasn’t asked to throw much or run it all that often but was competent in both. His team went 8-4 last year with a loss to arguably the best high school program in the state in the second round of the playoffs, but Glover has two years experience at a high level of play. He wasn’t very accurate last year but threw for 21 touchdowns in both of his starting seasons and added 7 rushing touchdowns to the docket as well. He’s a little raw but, luckily, will have a full year of seasoning watching Brady cook SEC defenses for 13 weeks before anything substantial is asked of him.

2024 Forecasting