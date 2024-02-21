2023 Position Postmortem: Running Backs

With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

This week looks back on the engine that keeps a Drinkwitz offense humming, the running backs.

Of all the positions available on a football field, running back tends to be near the top (or at the top) of positions easiest to transition from one level to the next. And yet, entering his fifth year on the job, Eli Drinkwitz has only had two instances where we as fans knew who the number one guy was going to be that year...and even then, there were questions about Tyler Badie’s durability heading into 2021.

Before the 2022 season kicked off we were predicting a three-man stable of Nathaniel Peat, Elijah Young, and B.J. Harris but weren’t sure who would be the lead guy. Little did we know that Peat would be the guy for the first five games before Schrader became the lead back to close out the year.

And, even then, heading into 2023 we all liked Cody Schrader but no one believed he would be the best back on the team, let alone the conference (and almost the nation). Most people figured Peat and Tavorus Jones would siphon carries away from the Muscle Hamster by the time the year was over.

So for all of the ease of slotting in any guy, it’s been rare for us on the outside to know for sure who the main running back is going to be. Which is odd considering Eli Drinkwitz’s offense is predicated on running the dang ball.

To date, the offseason heading into 2024 feels a lot like the offseason heading into 2022: we know that guys have been portaled in and we know there’s a lot of young talent coming up from high school, we just have no idea how the pecking order is going to shake out.

Hopefully the ‘24 results are better than what we got in ‘22. Let’s take a look at what we have so far:

The Departed

Cody Schrader. D-II transfer. Walk-on. Consensus All-SEC and All-American. Burlsworth Trophy winner. Heisman finalist. True Son. Muscle Hamster. If you told me in July of ‘23 that any of those applied, let alone all of them, I would have been skeptical to say the least. And yet here we are, with a Cody Schrader-sized hole to fill in the running back room and everyone lamenting that, regardless of your appreciation level, we really somehow didn’t appreciate him enough. I’d be hard pressed to imagine we ever see a player like that every again in a Missouri uniform and it was an outright pleasure to see him explode onto the scene on one of the most memorable Tiger teams of our lifetimes.

Nathaniel Peat was the guy that I thought would accomplish everything Schrader did. He just had the unfortunate circumstances of playing behind a breezy offensive line in ‘22 and then playing behind the legendary Cody Schrader in ‘23. I still think his talent is astronomical but he was never able to do enough to see the field consistently. He leaves Mizzou as a contributor to a great team and some flashy highlights of his own.

The Returners

Man there is just not a lot of playing experience left behind Schrader and Peat.

Jamal Roberts was the only running back currently on the roster heading into Spring of ‘24 that got a carry in ‘23, and that single carry he got went for negative yardage. He did have two catches on two targets for 36 yards, though.

Tavorus Jones had 3 carries in ‘22 then nothing in ‘23. His recruiting pedigree is high but that has yet to translate into anything meaningful so far.

And Michael Cox - the former walk-on-turned-scholarship-player-turned-possibly-back-to-walk-on-question-mark - had 18 amazing carries in ‘21 and then promptly disappeared the past two years. There hasn’t been an updated roster posted so he might not even be on the team as far as I know, which is a real shame as he was seemingly the Cody-Schrader-walk-on-all-star before Schrader set foot on campus.

The Transfers

The reinforcements, then, come courtesy of Eli “THE TAMPERER” Drinkwitz and the all-mighty transfer portal.

Nate Noel is very similar in build and playing style as Tyler Badie: a quick hitting back who is surprisingly skilled at getting yards while running inside and absorbing punishment. Unlike Badie he hasn’t quite developed the pass-catching accumen that made Tyler so dangerous, but he’s quick and durable and could be deadly if he fits into Kirby Moore’s zone-blocking offense.

Marcus Carroll, on the other hand, is a slightly taller Cody Schrader with a similar skill-set to our beloved Muscle Hamster: thrives on the inside, converts 3rd-downs at an elite level. He was also trusted this past year in the passing game where he hauled in 23 catches on 31 targets for 234 yards. At this point I trust the Drinkwitz staff on their portal evals and feel confident that at least one of these guys is going to be the effective one-year loaner that this team needs at running back.

The Freshman

2023 stats: 223 rushes, 1,513 yards, 19 TDs/17 catches, 254 yards, 2 TDs

Every year Eli Drinkwitz brings in a running back from the high school ranks that goes for over 1,500 on the ground and is a threat in the passing game and, every year, we never see that guy shine in a Mizzou uniform. Can Kewan Lacy be the guy that breaks that streak? Possibly! He has the eye-popping stats of Jamal Roberts and the recruiting pedigree of Tavorus Jones, plus a wide-open lane to nab starter-level snaps assuming the transfers aren’t already inked into the top two spots. History says to be patient and we’ll see this guy in another year...but I dare you to watch his HUDL film and not get Heisman’s in your eyes.

2024 Forecasting