2023 Position Postmortem: Wide Receivers

With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

It’s time to look at the position with the highest recruiting rankings, highest potential, and highest returning percentage: the wide receivers.

As fans of the Missouri football Tigers, we all tend to be a lot more critical of our team because we know a lot more about it then those who don’t live and breath the team 24/7.

Given that Mizzou is getting hard restarts at defensive coordinator, edge rushing coach, NFL talents at end and interior defensive line, two starting linebackers, 60% of it’s starting secondary, two multi-year offensive line starters, and one of the best running backs to ever don the uniform, it might seem weird to you to hear that — as of now anyway — Missouri is getting Top 25 (and even some Top 10!) love from the national press.

Well, one of the reasons is that Brady Cook is coming back. The other? Every receiver that caught a pass is coming back.

When analyzing a college football team from one season to the next, the best indicators of improvement/sustained high achievement is experience-level of players who are involved throwing the ball. Cornerbacks and safeties who defend the pass, quarterbacks and receivers who throw and catch the ball. And Missouri is returning 100% of the pass throwers and catchers heading into 2024. That counts for a lot. Let’s review:

The Departed

Dannis Jackson was an Ole Miss transfer who saw action in five games, earned three targets, and caught none of them. He then hit the transfer portal and has yet to land anywhere as of the date of this being published.

Demariyon “Peanut” Houston had an intriguing performance in the bowl game against Wake Forest at the end of the ‘22 season but then was in some state of injured for most of ‘23 and couldn’t get healthy enough to see the field. He is also currently sitting in the transfer portal.

The Returners

The receivers who left Mizzou’s roster didn’t record a catch in 2023. Every receiver who did record a catch in 2023 returns, and I think that’s pretty neat.

It starts with the big names with the big recruiting stars: Luther Burden, Theo Wease, and Mookie Cooper were all big-time blue-chip recruits coming out of high school and the latter two chose to return to play out their available bonus season. They received starter-level snaps at their particular position last year and, barring injury, will most likely do so again this year.

Behind them, speedy Marquis Johnson was a lightning rod when on the field, detonating the top of defenses and hauling in bombs to the tune of 29.5 yards per catch and 23.9 yards per target over 16 targets, a truly absurd level of explosion. Mekhi Miller battled injury for most of the year, otherwise I believe he would have been deployed more often and from a greater variety of receiver positions... and yet he still caught a touchdown and contributed nearly 150 yards on his own. Daniel Blood had two catches on 4 targets while former 4-star Joshua Manning was used more as a in-motion decoy when he was on the field. Regardless, this is easily the most talented receiving corps Missouri has ever had from a total-recruiting-stars standpoint, and could quite possibly be the most talented in athleticism and production at the conclusion of this year.

The Freshmen

James Madison II 2023 Receiving Stats: 47 catches, 637 yards, 10 TDs

Courtney Crutchfield 2023 Receiving Stats: 50 catches, 1,248 yards, 17 TDs

Madison and Crutchfield are two blue-chip receivers who are tall, rangy, and are walking into a situation where there will be nothing asked of them in the first year. Would it be nice if they came in and produced? Heck yes! Is it necessary? Certainly not at this point!

Last year’s relatively unheralded trio of receivers were able to break in and make an impact immediately and there’s a good chance that these two could do so as well. But returning seven receivers with experience, with two that have serious NFL aspirations and three of which will be leaving at the conclusion of the season leaves the pecking order pretty cut and dried. All Mizzou needs to do is keep the two freshmen interested (and compensated) enough to hang around and really make an impact in ‘25.

Unless, ya know, they’re so good they can contribute now. That’s cool too.

2024 Forecasting