2023 Position Postmortem: Offensive Line

With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

This week we look at arguably the most improved unit of the ‘23 campaign, the offensive line.

At this time last year I was talking about a terrible Missouri offensive line that had to manage multiple surprise losses to starters and a constant juggling of backups to no avail. As a consequence, the 2022 Missouri offensive line featured 10 guys who played at least 70 snaps.

Now? The ‘23 offensive line played six guys total with Marcellus Johnson getting token experience in a few games. It featured a guy who will definitely be drafted this year, one that will probably wind up on an NFL roster in ‘24, and two other guys who will most likely be on an NFL roster in 2025.

Talent, health, consistency. See? Making a great offensive line is easy!

But even with the stellar line of ‘23 seeing two departures, it also is seeing a massive talent import from the portal, and the young guys who struggled in ‘22 should finally be ready to push for playing time in ‘24.

It’s amazing how, in not even two years’ time, we’ve gone from a unit being an absolute liability with potential only if you squinted, to being one of the more promising groups on the team.

Now, just clean up those wacky snaps and false starts and we’ll really be in business.

The Departed

Missouri will be losing six dudes from last year’s line, two of which were starters, and another two were projected to fill in on this years’ line. Let’s review.

Javon Foster came to Columbia in 2018 but didn’t become a starter until Eli Drinkwitz’s first campaign in 2020. From the moment forward he started nearly ever game and logged 2,799 snaps as Missouri’s primary blindside tackle, protecting Shawn Robinson, Connor Bazelak, and Brady Cook in that time span. He’s projected to be drafted in April and will be sorely missed, from a talent, leadership, and consistency standpoint.

Xavier Delgado was Foster’s BFF on the left side of the line, coming into prominence at the same time as Foster as the workhorses of the left side of the line. For about 4.5 years of Delgado’s six year Missouri career it felt like he was a starter by default; the ladder-match king who fended off younger challengers to his spot because he made fewer mistakes, not because his ceiling was higher. But in ‘23 Delgado rounded into form and became a fierce run blocker, wiping Ohio State linemen with a vengeance in the Cotton Bowl, to pick a particular moment. While he might not have been as talented as some other guys in the unit he was easily the most reliable and surehanded guard that will be sorely missed.

Marcellus Johnson transferred to Mizzou from Eastern Michigan in hopes of getting some exposure at a higher level to better his NFL draft stock. Unfortunately for him, Armand Membou grew into the right tackle role and, with the addition of Cam’Ron Johnson and solidification of Connor Tollison, left Johnson as the odd man out: a utility piece that could fit in anywhere but not good enough to crack the starting five.

Valen Erickson was the first linemen to enter the portal, doing so two days after the Tennessee victory. He was a highly-regarded prospect out of Chicago but hadn’t been a realistic option on the line in his two years on campus. He was quickly fished out of the transfer portal by NC State, a school with a great reputation at producing offensive linemen that earn awards and get into the NFL. His recruiting profile and transfer landing spot tend to lean towards this being a notable loss.

E.J. Ndoma-Ogar was an Oklahoma transfer who managed to get on the field at Mizzou but couldn’t stay healthy enough to stay on the field. Ndoma-Ogar went into the transfer portal for the second time and wound up at Arkansas State.

Ma’Kyi Lee was a JUCO addition from Coffeyville Community College, seemingly an insurance piece for Javon Foster and Armand Membou. He never saw the field in his two years in Columbia and hit the transfer portal and ended up with North Texas.

The Returners

Missouri returns way more interior linemen than tackles but is still in a good position across the board.

Armand Membou returns for his third season as a Tiger and a second season at (probably) the right tackle position. After being utilized as an emergency 6th linemen in ‘22, it was nice to not only see him get play as an actual linemen, but also thrive. Other than the ejection against Arkansas, Membou was consistently whipping ass on the right side and should be a favorite for some preseason nominations. Behind him, 5th-year senior and massive human being Mitchell Walters will probably be slotted as the emergency backup tackle, assuming second-year freshman Brandon Solis doesn’t overtake him in that role. Walters has the size and experience to seemingly be a reliable backup but has also barely seen the field in five years and, when he has played, has been deployed as a middling guard. The hope is to not see either of the backups but, if we do, lets hope that the drop off from Membou isn’t terrible noticeable.

On the interior, Connor Tollison and Cam’Ron Johnson will be returning at center and guard, respectively, although word out of camp is that Johnson is abandoning the right guard position he helmed last year and is now slotted in at Xavier Delgado’s old left guard spot, the position he played (and earned all-conference accolades) at when he was at Houston. That leaves the right guard spot open for Tristan Wilson, Logan Reichert, and Curtis Peagler to own, with Kirby Moore mentioning Reichert as the guy who has impressed the most so far. Drake Heismeyer is back for his fifth-year as the Tiger’s locked-in backup center; while it’s easy to pencil in Tollison as the guy and move on, don’t write off the possibility of Heismeyer having a great offseason and pushing Tollison for playing time.

The Transfer

Blue-chip offensive linemen don’t enter the portal very often, especially as true freshmen who started nearly an entire season. So when Cayden Green made it known that he was portalling out of Oklahoma it took everyone - especially the Sooners - by surprise. And since the folks in Norman are apparently broke as hell and unable to match, let alone exceed, offers from Oregon and Missouri, Green packed his bags and joined the home-state school with promises of playing tackle, the position that he really wanted to play at Oklahoma. Given the Javon Foster-sized hole at left tackle and Green’s prodigious talent, it’s easy to talk yourself into seeing Green as the starter in Game 1 of the 2024 season...and probably holding onto that spot until he declares for the NFL Draft early and gets picked in the first round or something cool like that. The acquisition of Green was one of the biggest portal wins in the country and should lead to continued excellence along Missouri’s left flank.

The Freshmen (and JUCO)

Missouri added four offensive linemen in their 2024 recruiting class and, if things go well, we won’t learn a dang thing about any of them until at least 2025.

Jayven Richardson is a JUCO addition, replicating the Ma’Kyi Lee “add size and experience” plan that this staff like to utilize. Richardson was at Hutchinson Community College for two years but adds a 6’6”, 303 pound option to utilize in case one of the starters goes down. However, his offer sheet - including Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Illinois, kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, NC State, and Texas Tech - hints at a caliber of player that could certainly thrive in his own right.

Caleb Pyfrom is already SEC sized, graduating from high school early and hitting campus at 6’5” 315 pounds. Given the quality of player projected at each tackle spot there’s certainly no need for Pyfrom to see the field this year, but if he makes it in the backup rotation that’ll be a good thing for future offensive lines.

Ryan Jostes and Talan Chandler are local Missouri kids from small towns who were absolute units at their respective high schools. Jostes was a tight end/tackle hybrid before fully embracing the offensive line life in his senior year. Chandler has some of the most fun HUDL film you’ll see from this past recruiting cycle and was a late flip away from Deion Sanders’ Colorado side show to the good guy Tigers. Both should be spending this upcoming season on the bench but the potential for both in future years is palpable.

2024 Forecasting