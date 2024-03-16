Quick Take: What We Learned from the Mizzou Spring Game

The Missouri Tigers returned to Faurot Field Saturday for the 2024 Black & Gold Spring Game, and in a tight contest that came down to the end, the Black squad, led by starting QB Brady Cook, outmanned the Gold squad, winning by a 10-9 score.

Cook threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to WR Joshua Manning in the second quarter that gave the Black team a 10-0 lead with 29 seconds left before halftime. That was the last we saw on the day for Cook, who ended the half 14-of-23 passing for 125 yards (unofficially) and a touchdown. The Black team took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a nice opening drive that culminated with a Blake Craig 29-yard field goal.

The Gold team rallied for nine unanswered points in the second half, thanks to a 42-yard field goal by Nick Quadrini and an 82-yard touchdown pass by WR Theo Wease Jr. to Mookie Cooper on a trick play. Wease took a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage from reserve QB Tommy Lock, and launched the ball downfield for Cooper, who made a catch despite coverage. The score drew the Gold team to within one, 10-9, and Gold coach D.J. Smith (Mizzou’s linebacker coach) chose to go for two points with under five minutes left in the game. The run up the middle by transfer RB Nate Noel was ruled down before he got into the endzone, however.

Mizzou, already deep at the receiver position, got a nice breakout performance from WR Joshua Manning. The sophomore from Lee’s Summit caught four passes for 74 yards (unoffically) and the aforementioned 36-yard score from Cook. Manning made nice catches over the middle and in traffic, showing he can be counted on this fall. Superstar WR Luther Burden III suited up on Saturday and saw the field for the Gold team’s first two possessions, but didn’t see a ball come his way and was done for the day rather quickly.

The Tigers will actually have three more closed practices before their spring camp wraps up for good. Be sure to stay up on all things Tigers here on Rock M Nation through the summer and leading up to the 2024 season opener on Aug. 31 against Murray State.

1) We didn’t learn much honestly, but it was sure good to see some action

Spring games are classically mundane, the overarching must-have outcome is no injuries. Check that goal off the list, as there were no injuries that popped up in the game. It helps when there’s no live tackling, as ball carriers were down Saturday via two-hand touch.

Coaches want a crisp game in the spring, with the hopes that their team looks disciplined and well-coached. There were only a couple false start penalties and a couple of defensive holding calls all told, so the Tigers passed the eye test in that regard.

Otherwise, it’s really hard to make many sweeping conclusions based on the game’s mix-and-match roster construction.

2) The Tigers might just be okay in each backfield

The biggest losses from a year ago arguably come from the backfield on each side of the ball. The defensive secondary has lost stalwarts such as corners Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine, but on Saturday got encouraging play from Dreyden Norwood and transfer Toriano Pride. Norwood had a couple of pass break ups on the day, and Pride might have made the defensive play of the game when he leaped to grab an interception off of starting QB Brady Cook in the second quarter. Pride had his receiver blanketed on the play, and showed nice athleticism to get turned around when the ball arrived, leaping high to catch the ball in traffic while falling backwards.

On the other side, we all know the huge loss of RB Cody Schrader, who led the nation in rushing yards per game during his magical 2023 season. The Tigers hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason and came up with Marcus Carroll (Georgia State) and Nate Noel (Appalachian State) in an effort to replace Schrader by committee, perhaps. In limited action on Saturday, they showed they have the chance to be a formidable pair. The numbers won’t stand out from the spring game, but keep in mind when there’s no live tackling, it’s pretty much impossible for a running back to pop out on the stat sheet. Both transfers looked the part physically on Saturday.

3) Another Florida transfer on defense might be a game-changer

Chris McClellan is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive lineman who transferred to Mizzou this spring from Florida, and he was all over the field in his first action as a Tiger. No defensive stats were available, but rest assured, he was in the mix early and often as part of the Black squad’s 10-9 win. With no depth chart available yet, it’s hard to know if McClellan has worked his way into a starting position yet, but it’s not hard to imagine him being there when the season starts on Aug. 31st.

If McClellan can be an impact transfer, he’ll join former LB Ty’Ron Hopper, who was a force for Mizzou for the past two years after also transferring from Florida.

4) The Tigers have to stay healthy on the O-Line in 2024

Not a major revelation there, but with very little proven depth at the quarterback spot primarily, the Tigers will go as far as a healthy Brady Cook can take them. The team seems to be very deep at all other skill positions on offense, and in key spots on defense, but another area where they could use some good fortune and health is the offensive line. In 2023, the Tigers were blessed with great health overall, basically playing the same five offensive linemen the whole season. That’s a pretty rare thing, so fingers crossed that they won’t have to get too far down the depth chart when the bullets are live in the fall.

That being said, we did get a look at transfer LT Cayden Green, who looked good for the most part in his first action on Saturday. The St. Louis native, who transferred to his home state school after one year in purgatory in Norman, Okla., started at left tackle and protected the blind side of Brady Cook nicely on Saturday, as Cook had plenty of time to make his progressions most of the first half.

Another encouraging sign Saturday from the offensive line was the snaps of junior center Connor Tollison. If you’ll recall (or maybe you don’t want to), but snaps were an occasional issue last year for Tollison, who seemed to have 3-4 iffy snaps per game that would torpedo a play/drive unless Cook bailed him out with an impressive play. One spring game might not erase all concerns out there, but Tollison was flawless on his snaps Saturday, which is a very encouraging sign for Tiger fans going forward.

5) Blake Craig looks the part in his bid to take over the kicking

One of the biggest holes to fill from the 2023 roster is Mr. All-Everything Kicker Harrison Mevis, who is hoping to be kicking on Sundays in the NFL this fall. Blake Craig, a sophomore out of Liberty North HS in Kansas City, looked very solid in his handful of opportunities on Saturday. He drilled a 29-yard field goal to open the scoring, with the ball splitting the middle and on a nice trajectory. He similarly drilled his only extra point attempt on the day, which technically ended up being the game-winning point thanks to the Gold team’s unsuccessful two-point try late in the day.

Craig also sailed every one of his kickoff attempts into the endzone, with a couple of them going into a decent head wind coming from the North. We certainly don’t see everything there is to see behind the scenes, but it sure looks like Craig has a leg up, so to speak, in the kicking race.