Cook-led Black win 10-9 in 2024 Black-Gold Spring Game

With most of his weapons on the other side of the football, Brady Cook and the Black team hung on for 10-9 victory in the Black-Gold spring game that had a lot of encouraging breakout performances on both sides of the football.

MVPs for the game were Caleb Flagg on defense and Joshua Manning on offense, as Flagg picked up a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter while Manning picked up a game-winning touchdown in the second quarter on a jump ball.

Flagg has reportedly had a breakout performance in spring practices, as the interception was his seventh of the spring sessions.

“That’s ballhawk Flagg man,” Co-Defensive Coordinator DJ Smith said. “He’s going to be a dynamic player this fall I am really excited for him.”

The aforementioned Cook had a relatively solid half considering he was absent of most of his weapons, but he had a near pick in the endzone on his first drive and was picked off in the second quarter by newcomer Toriano Pride Jr. Pride showcased a competitive spirit and was often jawing with members of the Black squad.

“Toriano had a really under the radar game,” Smith said. “We’re really excited to have him, St. Louis kid, continues that Lou to the Zou pipeline.”

A big aspect of the game was the competitive banter between both squads, as the losing coach would be dunked in a cold tub after the game. The cliched term “iron sharpens iron” specifically applied to the battle between the wideouts and the defensive backs, which showed promising results for the defense.

“We got guys all over to help strengthen us,” Flagg said. “The wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes and the iron sharpens the iron”

As far as the running backs, both Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel didn’t really get to show out due to the game being mostly two-hand touch. The coaches alluded to it postgame, saying they got to see a lot more from them in spring practices in the receiving game and running game with full contact.

The group that really showed out was the defensive line, with Chris McClellan and Zion Young headlining the newcomers. McClellan’s size was of note, as he seemed to be a lot larger than his posted numbers while Young’s length and ability turned heads. Austin Firestone also picked up a sack on the day and most of the quarterbacks other than Cook were very anxious in the pocket throughout the game due to the pressure.

The kicking game was suspect, with a missed field goal coming from close-range from Gold team kicker Nick Quadrini. Blake Craig kicked for the Black team and had some good kicks, but the range and accuracy displayed from Mevis last season will likely be a void on next year’s roster. A lot of the kicking game’s struggles can be attributed to the winds during the game, however.

Mookie Cooper showed out for the Gold team picking up a long touchdown where he showcased his speed on a double-pass trick plays. The two trick-plays during the game turned heads, as Coach Curtis Luper expressed postgame that he had tried to run another that Offensive Coordinator Kirby Moore overrode the usage of.

Overall, the game was a decent showcase of talent on both teams and definitely should have people feeling a lot more confidence in new Defensive Coordinator Corey Batoon’s group, as they seem to all really believe in his methods and are buying into his philosophy and system.