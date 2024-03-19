With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

This week we finally jump over to the defensive side of the ball and look at the other half of the guys who make up the SEC’s “line of scrimmage” mantra, the defensive line.

There are several things you can point to when trying to accurately identify the reasons Blake Baker’s defenses were so dang good. One of them was defensive line depth: Baker could rotate between eight defensive linemen who all played over 100 snaps and not really experience that much of a drop off. That kept players fresh and provided an avalanche of pressure that eventually broke opposing offensjve lines as the game wore on.

And now Missouri is replacing five of it’s 8-man defensive line rotation. Yikes!

But it’s also bringing in four transfers, all of which were heralded as either recent recruits or proven veterans. Cool!

Let’s break it down:

The Departed

While all five of these gentlemen found their ways in Columbia by different means, they all ended up contributing to some of the best Missouri defense we’ve seen this millennium.

Darius Robinson was a disruptive defensive tackle even in the doomed final campaign of Barry Odom. He struggled to stay healthy in his first three years and then made a position switch in his final year but he was a force no matter where he lined up. His playmaking ability and leadership qualities are what is boosting his NFL Draft stock at the moment and could potentially hear his name read in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nyles Gaddy transferred to Mizzou from Jackson State to provide experienced depth at a thin and unproven edge rushing group. He wound up taking the third-most snaps at defensive end, coming in to spell both Robinson and Johnny Walker, Jr.

Josh Landry, Jayden Jernigan, and Realus George, Jr. all transferred to Mizzou during the 2022 spring offseason period and all three contributed immediately in the fall. Along with Kristian Williams these three formed the four-man core of interior linemen talent the cycled-out but maintained quality experience and depth. None of their stats leap off the page but all three were vital to Mizzou’s defensive line success.

The Returners

Missouri has ten defensive linemen returning from last year’s squad but, in terms of production, it’s really only returning five...which is probably why they hit the portal so hard for linemen.

For the defensive ends, Johnny Walker, Jr. is the new breakout star that returns for a final go around in Columbia. 2023 featured his most snaps and highest level of production and havoc, generating 10.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Joe Moore III is also in his last year and received most of his snaps on the opposite side of Walker, substituting in for Darius Robinson. Moore was an admirable backup who could be due for a leap under better tutelage than what he was receiving at Arizona State. Austin Firestone saw reps early in the season - including logging a sack - but yielded playing time to the three-man rotation of Robinson-Walker-Moore as the year wore on. Jakhai Lang and Serigne Tounkara took redshirt years last years and, given the amount of portal activity with this group, certainly has the liberty for another year of development.

On the interior, the lone returning defensive tackle with experience is former Oregon transfer Kristian Williams, who enters 2024 as a presumptive starter with over 1,000 snaps of experience. Behind him, former blue-chippers Marquis Gracial and Ky Montgomery are joined by Jalen Marshall and Sam Williams...with a combined 35 snaps of experience between them (30 of which belongs to Gracial). The talent and potential is all there but the experience is lacking to say the least. Even with transfer additions, at least one of these guys needs to step up and find their way into the rotation this year.

The Transfers

Four transfers, two each for the inside and outside of the line.

At edge, two Georgia natives - Zion Young of Michigan and Darris Smith of UGA - transfer in to add some experienced options for the upcoming year. Young profiles as a taller, younger, less disruptive version of Johnny Walker who has been much more productive in two years in East Lansing. However, as good as Mel Tucker is at sexually assaulting advocates of sexual assault, he’s equally good at evaluating defensive talent so hopes are high that Young can make that Year Three leap in Columbia. Smith doesn’t have nearly as much experience as Young but was a Top 160 recruit and the 9th-best edge rusher in his recruiting class. Georgia does a pretty good job of evaluating talent so hopes are high Smith can thrive at Mizzou.

For the interior, Florida-transfer Chris McClellan was one of the most highly-coveted players in the winter season portal and chose Missouri to continue his college career. McClellan’s stats might not pop but, remember, he’s an interior player and was a nightmare pass rusher on the inside in his time in Gainesville. Sterling Webb was an unheralded recruit coming out of Westminster Academy in St. Louis but was an absolute wrecking ball at New Mexico State, starting as a freshman and continue his production during his sophomore campaign. Personally, I have high hopes for Webb and think he can thrive here, but at a minimum he just needs to be as good as the guys ahead of him on the depth chart to be effective.

The Freshmen

Williams Nwaneri 2023 stats: 50 tackles, 13 TFLs, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Elias Williams 2023 stats: 42 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 PDs

Justin Bodford 2023 stats: 56 tackles, 19 TFLs, 12 sacks, 3 PDs

Jaylen Brown 2023 stats: 62 tackles, 9 TFLs, 7 sacks

You’re certainly familiar with one of these gentlemen but the fact of the matter is that Eli Drinkwitz might have signed Mizzou’s greatest high school defensive line group in history.

We’ll start with #8 recruit in the class of 2024 and the #1 edge rusher and prospect in the state of Missouri: Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri spurned Oklahoma on signing day and then seemingly trolled the Sooner all the way until Early Signing Day when he made his commitment to Mizzou official. I have no idea how he’ll do as a freshman in the SEC, but I guarantee you that he gets every chance possible to prove himself on the field.

Elias Williams was a fast-rising prospect, starting as a middling 3-star and finishing as a 4-star, according to both Rivals and 247. Williams had a stellar senior year at Hudson High School in Florida and is the second of the talented, productive edge rushers to join the Tigers.

Justin Bodford is a heavy addition to the interior defensive line, one of the Triumvirate of St. Thomas Aquinas all-stars that signed with Mizzou (James Madison II and Nick Rodriguez are the other two). Bodford wasn’t rated as high as his Tommy Quine Quine friends but was incredibly productive, racking up 19 TFLs and 12 sacks in his senior year, the most of any of Mizzou incoming defensive linemen.

Finally, Jaylen Brown was the lowest ranked of the four additions but easily the most productive. If his high school measurements are true he’s a power forward-type guy who needs to add a little more muscle but certainly has the twitch and drive to be a standout edge rusher.

2024 Forecasting