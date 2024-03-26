2023 Position Postmortem: Linebackers

With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

Neither of the two dudes who began the year as starters were able to finish the season healthy...and it didn’t really matter. What more can we expect from a position group that is once again featuring two returners and a bunch of unknown quantities?

When Missouri took the field against South Dakota on a Thursday night in 2023, they fielded two former 4-star recruits at linebacker: Barry Odom-era gem Chad Bailey and former Florida-transfer Ty’Ron Hopper. Bailey, though, was working back from an injury and heavily rotated with former 2-star Wyoming-transfer, Chuck Hicks. By the middle of the year Bailey was shut down and his Mizzou career done, ceding the spot officially to Hicks who, for all intents and purposes, and been the starting Mike linebacker to that point in the season.

On November 11th Hopper tweaked his ankle in the blow-out win against Tennessee and, subsequently, missed every game played after that mark (Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State). This led to the highly-spoken-of-but-not-actually-seen JUCO-transfer Triston Newson to step into Hopper’s vacated role.

Newson proceeded to log more TFL’s in three games than Hopper had created in ten games.

Losing Hopper and Bailey was a bummer, not only because they seemed to be good dudes who were experienced, talented pieces, but also because it was their last years as Tigers (Hopper could have come back but we all knew he was gone regardless). However, seeing two guys wreck shop with almost no drop off in production certainly assuages those particular losses, at least from an on-field standpoint.

With the surprise seventh-year granted to Hicks, Missouri once again returns the two linebackers who finished out the previous years as starters, this time with the added bonus of a P5-transfer who specializes in versatile ways of creating havoc. Barring an injury-redshirt year, all three will be gone at the conclusion of the year but, as I said in the entry for this position group 12 months ago: that’s a problem for next year’s team!

Let’s review:

The Departed

First, an ode to our dearly departed NFL-hopeful linebackers, Chad Bailey and Ty’Ron Hopper.

Bailey was a rare 4-star signee for Barry Odom but suffered from the worst injury luck during his career, seeing action in 43 games over a 6-year career and only playing more than 6 games in two of those seasons. When he was healthy he was dynamic, making tackles all over the field, but betrayed by an inability to stay 100%.

Hopper was an impact 4-star transfer that showed havoc brilliance in the first 7-ish games of his Mizzou career that dwindled and quieted as his time in Columbia wore on. Whether offenses schemed around him or figured out how to avoid him is beyond my football knowledge but his leadership and threat of explosive production were a key component to Blake Baker’s two-year defensive renaissance at Mizzou.

And now we get to the linebacker exodus. When you play a 4-2-5 defense you tend to only field two linebackers at a time, and Missouri was carrying 10 linebackers on the roster as they entered the fall of ‘23. I think we all figured some pruning of the position would happen but, regardless of mental preparation, it was still jarring to see three young linebackers hit the portal. However, Xavier Simmons and Carmycah Glass never stepped on the field in a defensive capacity and wound up at home-town schools, specifically Charlotte (Simmons) and Louisiana (Glass).

Dameon Wilson actually managed to see the field in an extended capacity in 2022, managing 18 tackles over 165 snaps. It was clear he wasn’t ready at the time but it was nice to see a youngster get some on-field experience for future prep. Unfortunately, Wilson saw three guys starting over him and decided to portal out to East Carolina.

The Returners

I’m still not sure how Chuck Hicks received a medical hardship waver to get a seventh-year in college but....hey, it’s cool we have another year of a guy with starting experience! To my eyes Hicks’ skill set is more suited for an outside linebacker/edge rushing piece than a traditional inside linebacker but, in the modern game, all linebackers need to be good at every aspect of defense. Hicks does get washed out of plays more frequently than you want and doesn’t always hit home when he blitzes but he’s experienced and a has a good nose for the ball.

Triston Newson is yet another aggressive havoc piece, this one in particular unearthed from the JUCO ranks. The coaches raved about Newson’s playmaking ability but, as is tradition, the guy couldn’t get on the field. That is, until, Hopper was hurt. Then we saw Newson become a 6’2” stick of dynamite in the middle of Ohio State’s defense and rack up multiple tackles for loss at the conclusion of the year. Unless he plays less than four games this year the ‘24 season will be Newson’s last so it’ll be very exciting to see how he builds off of his tear that culminated at the Cotton Bowl.

Will Norris is a special teams ace and Brayshawn Littlejohn saw two snaps in a redshirt year last year. This will be Norris’ last year but Littlejohn still has four years to find his way into the linebacker rotation.

The Transfer

As you can predict, Flagg is a linebacker that likes to create havoc and is pretty good at doing so. His usage at Miami was waning over the years but, when he was on the field, he was a guy that could line up as either a pass-rushing outside linebacker or hand-in-the-dirt edge rusher. During the spring practices Flagg was allegedly a guy who was very active in defending the pass as well, so it sounds like he has multiple avenues where he can contribute. Whatever this staff wants to use him as, we found out last year that - even if you only ever play two linebackers - you need at least three, probably four guys who can play and it seems like Flagg is a solid #2 or #3 option.

The Freshmen

Nicholas Rodriguez 2023 stats: 114 tackles, 15 TFLs, 9 sacks, 2 PDs, 2 forced fumbles

Brian Huff 2023 stats: 98 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Missouri’s elevated recruiting efforts under Eli Drinkwitz have netted a rare combo: two blue-chip linebacker signees in the same class*, something that has never occurred during the recruiting website era of college football.

Rodriguez was the more prolific of the two in their respective senior years but both were tackling machines for their high schools. Huff profiles to be more of a traditional inside linebacker while Rodriguez is more of an outside backer but, as of said multiple times, the modern linebacker needs to successfully do a little bit of everything to succeed. In an ideal world, both would get the chance to nab the fourth rotational spot this year and start getting experience. In reality? They’ll probably ride the bench for the year given the Drinkwitz staff’s propensity to keep talented youth in the incubator.

*Rodriguez is a 4-star at Rivals but not 247, while Huff is a 4-star at 247 but not Rivals.

2024 Forecasting