2023 Position Postmortem: Tight Ends

With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

It’s time to look at a position group that got a noticeable upgrade last offseason and subsequently a noticeable upgrade in production, the tight ends.

Do you remember the position review last year? I know I do! Not only because, ya know, I wrote it, but because Mizzou was returning two of its three tight ends that saw the field and they combined for 15 targets, 10 catches, 112 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Over 13 games.

Yuck.

Look, I know Martin Rucker and Chase Coffman are never walking through that door again and Georgia’s Brock Bowers was an anomaly in a modern college football world that doesn’t feature the #TightEndPassGame nearly as often as it did in the mid-aughts. But, still, one of my personal favorite football things is a tight end that is a big passing threat and that’s been painfully absent from Missouri football (outside of the brief Albert O period, anyway).

And now we’re in a post-2023 world. Missouri added a blocking tight end in Jordon Harris and a blue chip tight end/baseball player named Brett Norfleet and voila, Mizzou had competent tight end play once again.

Now, Mizzou still has Tyler Stephens coming back for his sixth year but the excitement is around Brett Norfleet’s soft hands and fun highlights. And while it’s not like any of the three TEs put up freshman Chase Coffman numbers (47 catches, 503 yards, 4 TDs) or even freshman Martin Rucker numbers (19 catches, 263 yards, 4 TDs) but the fact that Norfleet was a red zone threat and a solid blocker to boot was a breath of fresh air.

Let’s break down where this position group stands heading in ‘24:

The Departed

The Lee’s Summit product was the first commitment in Eli Drinkwitz’s ‘22 recruiting class and a fervent recruiter of the rest of the class as well, meaning he took a prime spot in my “I’m totally rooting for this guy” hierarchy. Unfortunately, he wasn’t ready to see the field in ‘22 and was then passed over by Norfleet and Harris in ‘23. Whisner hit the portal and wound up at Akron.

The Returners

With Whisner being the sole departure it leaves every other scholarship tight end on the roster last year coming back for another season. Brett Norfleet and Tyler Stephens were the only tight ends targeted in the passing game, although Norfleet was infinitely more sure-handed than the elder statesman was. However, Norfleet’s 81.8% catch rate was better than either Coffman’s or Rucker’s freshman year so it’s fair to say that the O’Fallon product was almost too good to be a fair comparison. Adding nearly 200 yards and 3 touchdowns was a fun, late-season development for Brady Cook’s stable of sure-handed receivers.

As previously stated Jordon Harris was the #1 blocking tight end, to such an extreme that he was never targeted in the passing game. Ryan Hoerstkamp was seemingly slotted in as the backup blocking tight end though most of my memory of seeing him on the field was in a special teams capacity.

The Freshmen

Whit Hafer 2023 stats: 21 catches, 294 yards, 3 TDs

Jude James 2023 stats: 32 catches, 634 yards, 9 TDs

Whit Hafer is the son of Mizzou legacy Jeff Hafer who played basketball for the Tigers from 1996-2000. Hafer the Younger also played basketball for Joplin but is being utilized for the football team, ideally using his (allegedly) 6’7” 255-pound frame to be a blocking/passing catching nightmare for SEC secondaries.

Jude James is an intriguing piece as he’s talented enough to not only play both sides of the ball but multiple positions as well. With the understanding that heights and weights aren’t the most reliable in high school, standing at 6’4” and 200 pounds makes him either a big receiver or smaller tight end, AND either a big safety or a more coverage-oriented linebacker. Regardless, a few years with a college health regimen will help him realize his physical potential, and at this time it seems the coaching staff is thinking of playing him at tight end. Where he eventually ends up is a fun thing to track but, for now, he certainly has time to sit and learn with whichever position/side of the ball he winds up on.

2024 Forecasting