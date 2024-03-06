What Mizzou football players had to say: Wednesday, March 6th

Several key contributors to Missouri’s success last season returned and were made available to the media this evening. On the offensive side, now left guard Cam’Ron Johnson and wide receiver Marquis Johnson, who tallied 393 yards and three scores in his freshman season, made their appearances. On the defensive side, defensive backs Joseph Charleston and Drey Norwood shared their thoughts following today’s spring practice.

Cam’Ron Johnson

On the transition to left guard: “It’s my natural position. I played all my starting positions at Houston at left guard, and I just switched over when I came over to Mizzou, so I mean, I’m just back in my natural position, so I’m more comfortable.”

On the differences: “It’s just changing slight footwork, and like I said, I’ve been doing it for like, three, four years now. So, it’s just back to basics, honestly, but there are some things you got to just tighten up since you’re just used to the other side a little.”

On working with Cayden Green: “It’s exciting. He’s a young dude, but he has so much potential. He just got here, and he already knows all of our plays, and he’s getting in run fits and pass-wise holding his own, so it’s exciting to see what he’s gonna do for us this year.”

“He went to OU, so their offensive line coach was Coach (Brandon) Jones’ offensive line coach when he was in college, I think. So, we all know similar techniques, and we all teach the same things. So he kind of knew everything that we did. So we just added a few techniques and things to his game.”

On who could be that No. 1 at the right guard position: “It’s a position battle, Mitch (Walters), Logan (Reichert), Curtis (Peagler), Tristan (Wilson), a lot of dudes and of course how we look in the portal and everything.”

On what he wants to improve on: “Probably hand placement. I had too many penalties last year, so hand placement and pad level and firing off the ball and being able to move dudes.”

On the running back transfers Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel: “It’s exciting to watch them. I know a lot of dudes want to come in and try to like one up Cody (Schrader) and do everything, but that’s going to be kind of hard, but you can tell them dudes are out there running really hard.”

Joseph Charleston

On working with Corey Batoon: “He’s really organized, he’s really detailed. That’s the biggest thing I can say about him. He’s a big stickler about details, so I like that a lot, and that’s good because I feel like he can help us take the next step to really be elite and dominant at our position as a defense.”

“He’ll be my third position coach in college, and I think you can learn new things in every position coach that you have.”

What he’s seen from Marvin Burks Jr. and Phillip Roche: “I see a lot of maturity in them. I seems like they know that we expect a lot from them on defense this upcoming year, and I think that they’re accepting the role.”

“They’re maturing a lot more. They’re watching a lot more film, doing a lot more position work on their own and things like that and it shows on the field.”

On the decision process of coming back for another year: “Just get more detailed in my position...Getting more details about the specifics and things like that so I can take that next step.”

On Tre’Vez Johnson: “He’s been working extremely hard. I think that Tre’Vez is going to take that next step. He’s got that potential to be elite.”

Marquis Johnson

On Mookie Cooper and Theo Wease Jr: “They’ve been real good leaders, real good people. I really took my wing under Theo. He really helped me throughout the season. Everyone really helped me, but he’s the guy who helped me the most.”

On his chemistry with Brady Cook: “It grew tremendously. We try to get more going, we talk all the time...It’s been fun, our chemistry has been really good since last season.”

On what he needs to improve on in the return game: “Just sticking my foot in the ground and just doing it full speed and not hesitating or like making decisions, just making one decision and go.”

Words on the defensive back room: “It’s been fun battling them. We lost our two corners but we still have a nice corner room. The guy who has been giving me the most problems now is Drey Norwood.”

On Ja’Marion Wayne: “That’s my guy. He transferred from receiver to DB so that’s my guy. He took me under his wing when I got here. He gave me some tips on how to be around here. So that’s my guy, we battle every day, we talk every day.”

On his next steps into becoming an even better contributor: “For me, the next step is working on being a team player, getting more involved with the team and stop trying to be to myself...Just like little things in between practices like dapping players up.”

“This year I’m approaching with a different mindset and more confident.”

On his partnership with the children’s hospital in Texas: “That means a lot to me, just seeing the kids and knowing how much I mean to them, knowing how much I can do for them and stuff like that. It was fun going back and giving back.”

Drey Norwood

On working with Corey Batoon: “It’s been an easy transition for me. I think he’s a great coach.”

On what he wants to improve: “Just being more physical and just being more of a leader this year.”

On what he learned from Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine: “I’d really just say like off the field stuff, like taking care of your body, watching film and things like back.”