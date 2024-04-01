2023 Position Postmortem: Cornerbacks

With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

We now recap a position group that might have both starters drafted in this year’s upcoming NFL Draft: the cornerbacks.

You could argue that the one position that has held Missouri back from extended runs at double digit win seasons and contention for conference championships over the past 30-ish years is the cornerback position. Sure, Mizzou has Hall of Famer Roger Wehrli among the ranks of its all-time greats but...who else is even close to being that good for the black and gold?

E.J. Gaines was excellent in his final two years in Columbia and was drafted. Tulsa transfer Akayleb Evans heard his name called by an NFL team as well. But, past that, you’re looking at a grab bag of Carl Gettis/Kevin Rutland/Aarion Penton as your best corners of this millennium and, while they were very good, they certainly weren’t elite.

The fact of the matter is that having a defense that can reliably stop the pass from year to year is one of the best ways to field a consistently great defense. Missouri has been good at fielding defensive linemen who rush the passer to stop the pass but struggled to stock its cornerback ranks with anything other than “pretty good” talent. That’s probably why Missouri had exactly one corner drafted between 1990-2020: E.J. Gaines.

It’s also a potential reason why Eli Drinkwitz is starting to see long-term defensive success in his four-year tenure. He’s already had one corner drafted (Evans) and is slated to have two more drafted in this year’s draft, exceeding Missouri’s output of draftable corners of the past 30 years in a mere four years.

But, of course, hearing your name called in the Draft means you no longer player for Mizzou. And recruiting a great player at a position that gets drafted means you need to do it again. And again. And basically do that forever. So what does Mizzou have waiting in the wings to take over potentially the best corner tandem ever seen at Mizzou? Let’s find out!

The Departed

Missouri loses two NFL-caliber starters but returns everybody else. Good news: it’s only two guys! Bad news: the three backups who managed to see the field combined to play 96 more snaps than one of the starters who was injured for most of the back half of the season.

Kris Abram-Draine showed up on campus in 2020 as a slot receiver but was pressed into corner duty once COVID ripped through the defensive secondary in the back half of the season. However, that emergency play at corner apparently showed the defensive staff something that they were lacking and he made the full-time move to corner starting in 2021. He initially saw snaps as a nickel corner in Steve Wilks’ 4-2-5 defense that emphasized a third corner, before eventually become a starting outside corner in Blake Baker’s 4-2-5 scheme that utilized a third safety. Wherever they put KAD he was there to swat away the ball, racking up 25 passes broken up in ‘22 and ‘23, along with four interceptions in his last year on campus. For whatever reason quarterbacks thought their receivers could pick on KAD’s shorter stature and he proved them wrong many times over.

The opposite factor was true for Ennis Rakestraw, Jr.: quarterbacks were terrified to throw his way and, therefore, rarely did. Rakestraw was Drinkwitz’ first big recruiting win, securing his services in a heated recruiting battle with Nick Saban’s Alabama. Outsiders scoffed at Mizzou’s nerdy sweater-wearing coach yelling “LET’S GO” over the signing of a mid-3 star talent but Rakestraw was built to play in the SEC from Day 1. He took his bruises as a freshman and lost his entire second season to injury in ‘21. But he bounced back in ‘22 and became a feared lockdown corner that rarely had his man targeted and, subsequently, barely filled out the stat sheet. But as they say “tape don’t lie” and NFL scouts are absolutely in love with Rakestraw’s size and speed that helps to eliminate receivers.

Both of these guys will be sorely missed.

The Returners

Two backups with experience, one backup with nominal experience, a redshirt freshman, and a converted receiver-safety are left to fill in the gaps left by KAD and Rakestraw.

By all reports the defensive staff believes that Dreyden Norwood is ready to assume the mantle of CB1, as the former Texas A&M quarterback enters his third year on the team while claiming the most experience and production. He was the first guy off the bench last year when Abrams-Draine and/or Rakestraw needed out and performed admirably down the stretch while Rakestraw was injured.

Former Miami Hurricane Marcus Clarke has been a seldom-used fourth option in the cornerback room but boasts the second-most interceptions made over the past two years. Clarke was a late addition to the ‘22 squad and only saw his usage increase as the ‘23 season waned on to the final stanza. Still, if that improvement over the back-quarter of the year continues into this upcoming season, it could hopefully mean he’s finally ready to take that step into starting cornerback territory.

Shamar McNeil was a true freshman who only saw 16 snaps on defense. The fact that this staff was willing to play him at all speaks to how highly they view the guy as most freshmen under Drinkwitz don’t have a prayer of getting on the field. His development over the year will be a good case to follow regarding the overall health of the cornerbacks over the next two years.

Nicholas DeLoach took a redshirt year in ‘23 while Ja’Marion Wayne is on his third position group in three years after spending time with the wide receivers and the safeties. Let’s hope this most recent assignment is the one that gets him to see the field consistently as his athleticism hints at some much potential we have yet to see in an actual game.

The Transfers

In terms of recruiting ranking Mizzou has never had a cornerback of such caliber on its roster. In terms of actual production Mizzou has portalled in several corners with better, more productive stats than Pride presents to the Tigers. But is that Pride’s fault or Clemson’s fault?

Regardless of how you view it, the former teammate of fellow East St. Louis football alum Luther Burden III came back to Mizzou to escape whatever ailed him at Clemson and start anew in a relatively thin cornerback room. Pride is built more like Abrams-Draine which I’m sure played at least a small part in his decision to transfer to Mizzou. But if Pride is able to tap into that former 4-star potential then the Mizzou corners could be in a for yet another stellar year of pass defense prominence.

The Freshmen

Jaren Sensabaugh 2023 Stats: 19 tackles, 3 PDs

Trajen Greco 2023 Stats: 25 tackles, 6 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF

Cameron Keys 2023 Stats: 20 tackles, 2 PDs, 1 INT, 1 FF

From the high school ranks Mizzou is adding two true corners and an athlete that projects to a cornerback in college.

Jaren Sensabaugh was the highest rated of the three prospects but also the least productive in his senior season. Keep in mind, however, that he only played in 5 games while the other two played in 13; on a per game basis, then, Sensabaugh had quite the final season.

Trajen Greco was the last high school addition to the ‘24 recruiting class, committing to Mizzou despite his DC (and lead recruiter) bolting for LSU a few days before his commitment ceremony. Regardless, Greco is sticking with Mizzou for now and is an athletic Swiss Army Knife that flashed a lot of potential at several positions in high school.

Cameron Keys’ commitment might have been overlooked during the onslaught of 4th of July commitments last summer, including 4-star bangers like Nick Rodriguez and James Madison II. But don’t overlook his addition: in terms of pure corner play Keys had some of the best film of the guys Missouri is adding and is my pick to be the potential surprise freshman of the ‘24 class.

2024 Forecasting