Three things we learned about Mizzou baseball from opening weekend

Missouri started its season off right with a series victory over Cal Poly last weekend. After dropping the first game of the series 3-2, the Tigers bounced back to take the next two games and head into the Tony Gwynn Legacy with momentum.

You can check out my series recap here, but let’s talk about what stood out from Mizzou’s first series of the year

Rustad and Lohse look healthy

One of the main things that plagued Missouri last season was injuries to its pitching staff. In 2023, it lost numerous key arms and can’t afford the same fate in 2024. While Sam Horn has gone down, that was somewhat expected, and Carter Rustad and Ian Lohse, two names who I identified as key arms coming back from injury, looked incredibly healthy.

strands a pair of Mustangs with a big strikeout to end the 6th



CP 3, #MIZ 1 | ⬆️7⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/o7tS91OtGI — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 16, 2024

Rustad started the second game of the series and tossed five scoreless innings, allowed one hit, and struck out six. It was one of his best outings in a Missouri uniform. This was about as welcome a sign from Rustad since he transferred to Mizzou three seasons ago. It’s been clear he always had the stuff to be in an SEC rotation, and maybe 2024 is the year he finally puts it all together and gets his name back in draft conversation.

Lohse, whose only issue with being an impact arm in his four seasons at Missouri has been health, tossed three scoreless innings last weekend. He only struck out one batter but also didn’t walk anybody. If he can stay healthy, this bodes well for having a true stopper out of the pen who can enter in high-leverage situations and give Missouri multiple innings against even elite competition.

If Missouri is going to be any kind of competitive in 2024, both Lohse and Rustad will need to build on their strong opening series.

Lovich and Curry

The offensive stars of the weekend were easily Jackson Lovich and Thomas Curry. They each hit a home run and two doubles, and Curry also drew three walks. Curry finished the weekend with a 1.615 OPS and Lovich a 1.295.

While Trevor Austin may not have had the best week at the plate, it’s common knowledge he’s going to swing it well this year. Likewise, Danny Corona should start swinging it, too, but seeing Lovich and Curry potentially emerge as a supporting cast is massive for an inexperienced Missouri offense.

The level to which these two young guns hit on opening weekend isn’t sustainable, and other names will need to step up, but their performance is certainly promising for the future of the Missouri offense. If they keep it up at the Tony Gwynn Legacy, I will officially be drinking the Kool-Aid on each of them.

Tigers on top after a two-run from , who has just went deep for his third hit of the day!#MIZ 2, CP 0 | ⬆️5⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LIvqfwCcmi — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 17, 2024

They’re going to strike out a lot

Perhaps the most alarming statistic of the weekend was the frequency at which Mizzou hitters struck out and the lack of walks they drew. In 116 plate appearances, MU hitters struck out 36 times against Cal Poly pitching. That’s a 31% strikeout rate as a team and doesn’t bode very well for a team staring down the barrel of SEC pitching in a few weeks.

They also drew just eight walks, which is a 6.9% walk rate. Mizzou will need to figure out a way to not necessarily balance those numbers but bring them closer together. Striking out is fine — everyone does it — but as a team, the Tigers simply can’t fan 31% of the time if they aren’t going to draw a ton of walks.