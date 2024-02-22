Missouri baseball gears up for Tony Gwynn Legacy

After an opening series victory, Missouri continues its tour through California this weekend in San Diego for the Tony Gwynn Legacy. The Tigers face Cal State Bakersfield, San Diego State, and UC San Diego across four games this weekend. While the expectation may not be for Mizzou to sweep the weekend, the Tigers certainly should finish the tournament with a winning record on the weekend.

Let’s talk about what they can expect from their three opponents.

Cal State Bakersfield

The Road Runners enter the Tony Gwynn Legacy still seeking their first win. On opening weekend, they played in the College Baseball Classic in Arizona and dropped all four of their games. In their defense, one was against a stout Oregon State squad ranked seventh in the country. However, the slow start could be the norm for a Cal State Bakersfield squad that went just 18-34 last season, including 9-21 in Big West play.

Despite not winning a game last weekend, three Road Runners did get some strong offensive performances. 1B Konnor Palmeira hit 2 homers and slashed .273/.33/.818, and 2B Nick Salas slashed .500/.533/.571, registering 7 hits in his 15 plate appearances. SS Elijah Pelayo also slashed .500/.500/.583 and drove in 4 runs.

Bakersfield is yet to announce its starting pitcher, but Ryan Vergudo got the start in Game 1 of the College Baseball Classic and had a solid outing. He tossed 5.1 innings, allowed 3 earned runs, and struck out 7 batters against Minnesota in a 8-7 loss.

San Diego State

The Aztecs opened their season against Portland and dropped the series 2-1, but both losses were by one, and they won the finale 7-1.

Offensively, San Diego State struggled. Just one Aztec with more than 10 plate appearances registered an OBP above .300. CF Irvin Weems was the biggest threat, slashing .300/.364/.600 with a homer. C Evan Sipe hit 3 doubles and registered a .786 OPS. LF Jake Jackson hit a homer, drove in 4 runs, and had a .750 OPS.

Chris Canada is getting the start for SDSU. He threw 3.1 innings, struck out 7, walked 4, and allowed 2 earned runs in his lone start this season. In 2023, he started 13 games for the Aztecs and pitched 61.2 innings with a 5.69 ERA. Canada is good at inducing the swing-and-miss, striking out 72 batters last year. That’s 26.2% of the batters he faced. For a Missouri squad that struggled with strikeouts last weekend, this could pose a problem.

UC San Diego

The Tritons started off the 2024 season the strongest of any team Mizzou faces this weekend, sweeping San Jose State. In the final two games, the Tritons exploded to score 27 runs.

LF Brock Kleszcz led the way, driving in 5 runs and hitting a homer. He finished the weekend with a 1.053 OPS. Three other Tritons also featured regularly finishing with an OPS over 1.000 — CF Michale Crossland, SS Noah Sudyka, and 1B Doyle Kane.

While the Tritons don’t hit for a ton of power, they are an on-base machine as a team. They drew 15 walks and 10 hit by pitches in their first series. In contrast, they struck out just 14 times. With this refusal to go down swinging and their hot start to the season, UC San Diego should be the toughest offense Missouri has faced so far in 2024.

The Tritons play the Tigers in a doubleheader Saturday but have yet to announce a probable starter in either game. UC San Diego’s Ryan Forucci was named Big West pitcher of the week honors last week, but he threw Game 1 last week, so it’s unlikely he makes it until Saturday.

Game schedule and probable starters