Three takeaways about Missouri baseball after the Tony Gwynn Legacy

*Note — season-long stats are from before the game against SEMO

Missouri’s trip to the Tony Gwynn Legacy in La Jolla, California could’ve gone worse, but it was a far cry from a successful weekend.

The Tigers went 2-2, and San Diego State, which dropped its opening series to Portland, blew out Missouri 10-3. Neither of Missouri’s wins came easy, either, and the Tigers were outscored 25-18 at the tournament.

There were some positives from Missouri, but the negatives outweighed them on a weekend the Tigers really needed to finish with a winning record.

To make matters worse, Missouri (4-4) returned to Columbia for its home opener Tuesday and dropped a game to Southeast Missouri, 8-3. The game was called in the 8th due to weather, but the Tigers were not showing much life.

It’s safe to say things aren’t off to the ideal start in the Kerrick Jackson era.

Jackson Lovich might be the second-best hitter

We’ll start with some positives. In last week’s takeaways, I mentioned that I wanted to see Jackson Lovich replicate his production from the opening series, and he delivered. The sophomore was 5-16 with a homer, four RBI and three walks.

Five hits is good, and the homer is great. But perhaps the most welcome sign of the weekend was the three walks. Lovich drew all three in the Tigers’ blowout loss to San Diego State, but he only drew one walk the week before.

Being able to draw walks is crucial to Lovich sustaining his success. He’s got the pop, and he’s going to strike out. So to negate some of those swings and misses, he needs to turn them into walks.

Right now, he is swinging it very well, but he’s going to start moving further up the scouting report, and when teams start to pitch around Lovich, it will be important that he doesn’t get himself out by chasing pitches.

Trevor Austin has arrived and more is coming

Lift off! goes deep to left for his third homer of the weekend. Tie game here in the 7th!#MIZ 3, UCSD 3 | ⬆️7⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/y7OMMeMxfr — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 25, 2024

Trevor Austin got off to a cold start to the season. He went hitless through his first two games, but then he turned it on. Austin was on a six-game hit streak until the loss to SEMO, and during the streak, he had multiple hits three times.

At the Tony Gwynn Classic, he went 6-17 with 3 homers, and his OPS is now 1.019. On top of it all, he’s getting unlucky with a .227 BABIP. Average BABIP is generally around .300, so when Austin’s luck begins to even out, his numbers should only continue to rise.

The bad news is that Austin can’t do everything himself, and Lovich has been the only other member of the Missouri lineup who has consistently produced this season.

The search for a supporting cast continues as Mizzou hosts Northern Kentucky this weekend.

Midweek pitching depth could be a real issue

Missouri’s game against SEMO was its fifth game in six days, and it required the Tigers to dip into the depths of their pitching staff. It didn’t go well.

In the abbreviated game, Missouri pitchers walked six hitters, hit another six and threw two wild pitches. The Redhawks outhit the Tigers just 7-6 but managed to plate eight runs thanks to the free base runners. Vanderbilt transfer Miles Garrett was the main offender walking four batters and throwing a wild pitch while not recording an out.

However, the Tigers do have some solid relievers. Brock Lucas looks great and so have Jacob Peaden and Ryan Magdic. Ian Lohse’s been roughed up once, but he should right the ship. But the reality is that Missouri doesn’t seem to have the bullpen depth that the SEC requires.

It’s obviously early in the year, but when a member of Missouri’s bullpen not among those handful of names enters to pitch, the game definitely feels in question.

Up next

Missouri hosts Northern Kentucky this weekend for a three-game set starting Friday. We’ll have a preview of the series later this week.