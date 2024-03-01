Baseball preview: Missouri hosts Northern Kentucky

After a 2-2 weekend at the Tony Gwynn Legacy and dropping its midweek game to Southeast Missouri, Mizzou needs a series victory this weekend against Northern Kentucky.

The Tigers (4-4) already have more non-conference losses than they had last year (3), and their offense is showing a tendency to disappear against competition far inferior to SEC teams. That can’t happen this weekend.

Northern Kentucky (2-6) has a dynamic offense. As a team, they slash .294/.399/.498. For perspective, Missouri has just two players, 1B Jackson Lovich and 2B Trevor Austin, who can say their OPS is higher than Northern Kentucky’s team average. They also run like crazy, stealing 20 bags on 21 attempts. Keep in mind, The Norse have played Georgia, too, and while the Bulldogs swept them, the Norse scored 22 runs in three games against a formidable SEC opponent.

The issue that has plagued Northern Kentucky this year is that for as good as its offense has been, its pitching has been worse. The Norse allow opponents to slash .338/.444/.581 and hold a team ERA of 8.63, which is 252nd of the 294 Division I teams.

For Missouri to take this series it desperately needs, it needs its offense to finally wake up. The winner of six of Northern Kentucky’s eight games has reached double figures and the lowest total to win was seven. In contrast, Missouri has scored more than five runs just twice in eight games this season. Something has to give.

At the plate

A three-headed monster leads the Norse offensively. 1B Liam McFadden-Ackman, 3B Mitch Wood, and DH Jake Paulick each have an OPS over 1.400, and make up the top three hitters in the Horizon League by OPS and wRC+.

McFadden-Ackman is slashing .419/.550/.935 with 4 homers, 4 doubles, 5 stole bases, and a 222 wRC+ this season. He also has drawn 8 walks and struck out just 4 times. He is going to be a serious problem for Missouri this weekend.

Last season, he made headlines across the country when he hit two grand slams in one inning and hit for the cycle in the same game. But that game was just one part of a stellar season. He finished 2023 with a 1.072 OPS, 147 wRC+, and 16 homers.

If I’m Missouri, I’m refusing to let McFadden-Ackman beat me this weekend, and pitching around him at all costs because barrelling baseballs is what this dude does.

You are going to want to see THIS



BOTH of @LMack85’s first inning GRAND SLAMS today!! #NorseUp | @NKUNorse pic.twitter.com/dRYvBezoYR — NKU Baseball ⚾️ (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023

Wood is actually off to a slightly better start to the season than McFadden-Ackman. He’s slashing .474/.500/1.211 with 4 homers and a 272 wRC+. His wRC+ ranks 11th in the nation. He’s also hit a homer in four straight games, and three of those games came against Georgia. He’s wildly hot at the plate and is 10 for his last 16.

The only thing Wood hasn’t done this year is draw a walk, but when you’re swinging like he is right now, who cares?

Jake Paulick is just a freshman, but he’s already carrying his weight in this talented trio. He’s slashing .500/.643/.900 with a pair of homers and a 239 wRC+. He’s also drawn five walks to just six strikeouts. It’s rare for any freshman, no matter what league they are in, to walk into college baseball and start swinging it as well as Paulick has, but he’s defying the odds.

Three other regulars in the Norse lineup also sport an OPS over .850 — CF Tyler Shaneyflet, RF Treyvin Moss, and LF Logen Davenport. This lineup is by far the scariest Missouri has faced to date this season. MU pitchers better bring their best stuff this weekend, or NKU could make things ugly quick.

On the Mound

Things get dicey for the Norse when it comes to the pitching staff, and that’s probably why they haven’t announced any probable starters. The aforementioned 8.63 ERA is obviously bad, but things get worse. Just once in eight games this season has a Norse starter made it through 5 innings. That outing came from senior Ben Gerl against UT Martin on Feb. 18 when he went 6 innings, allowed 1 earned run, and struck out eight. Outside of that, NKU has not had a stater toss more than 4.1 innings. Georgia roughed up Gerl for 7 earned in his next start.

Despite the less than ideal second start, I imagine Gerl will get a start this weekend considering how good Georgia and specifically Charlie Condon are swinging it right now. Gerl has a 6.97 ERA for the year and threw 84.1 innings with a 5.12 ERA in 2023.

Ryan Pehrson is the only Norse pitcher who has consistently thrown good innings this year, but each of his appearances has been in relief. He has a 2.16 ERA in 8.1 innings so far this season.

Tanner Gillis and Brock Clay have both started twice for NKU, but each has an abysmal 15.00 ERA in six innings. Jackson Fraser and Aaron Massie have also started a game, but neither found success. Massie has a 13.50 ERA and Fraser has a 7.50 ERA.

If Missouri’s offense can’t get out of its funk this week, it might never do it.

The key will be getting hitters not named Lovich or Austin going. Danny Corona has been mostly quiet since his transfer from Wake Forest. Jeric Curtis has flashed potential but hasn’t been consistent. It’s time for the supporting cast to finally capitalize on what could be the worst pitching Missouri faces all year.

Game Schedule

Friday — Bryce Mayer (MU) vs TBD @ 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

Saturday — Carter Rustad (MU) vs TBD @ 2 p.m. on SEC Network+

Sunday — Logan Lunceford (MU) vs TBD @ 1 p.m. on SEC Network+