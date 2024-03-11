Baseball recap: After rough start, Tigers find their form against Purdue Fort Wayne

Friday’s game and Saturday’s first game of the doubleheader went about as poorly as Missouri could’ve imagine. The Tigers lost both 9-7 to a Purdue Fort Wayne team objectively significantly worse than them. But luckily for the Tigers, they found their form and run-ruled the Mastadons in the final two games of the four-game set.

The series definitely could’ve gone better for Missouri, but the fact that the series ended on multiple dominant notes makes it sting a little less for the Tigers.

Friday

After digging itself into a hole early Missouri began to rally in the middle innings. Trailing 5-2, the Tigers scored three times in the sixth and three more times in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead heading into the final frame, but disaster struck for Ian Lohse and the Tigers.

A wild pitch and two homers plated three for the Mastadons against Lohse, and the Tigers managed just a walk in their half of the ninth. The 9-7 loss was especially tough after the Tigers rallied from trailing 5-1 earlier in the game.

Bryce Mayer surrendered those five runs, but he found some form after struggling the first three innings to strike out 8 in six innings of work. Austin starred at the plate, hitting a homer and a double. No other Tiger managed to have multiple hits, but Jackson Lovich did deliver a run-scoring triple in the Tigers’ sixth-inning rally.

Austin starred at the plate, hitting a homer and a double in the Tigers' sixth-inning rally.

Saturday

Another late-inning collapse haunted the Tigers in the first game Saturday.

Going into the eighth inning, Missouri led Purdue Fort Wayne 6-3, but back-to-back homers to lead off the inning followed by a walk forced Kerrick Jackson to go to his bullpen for Nic Smith. When Smith entered the Mastadons shifted to small ball. A combination of walks, wild pitches, fielder’s choices, and singles propelled the Mastadons to an 8-6 lead.

The Tigers got a run back in the eighth, but the Mastadons answered with one of their own in the ninth. Three up, three down was the story of Missouri’s ninth as the Tigers fell 9-7 for the second straight game.

Jackson Beaman and Lovich each had three hits, and Beaman hit two homers. Lovich doubled and Mateo Serna launched the first homer of his Tiger career. Javyn Pimental started and pitched extremely well, but five innings of 2-run ball were spoiled by a poor performance from the Tigers bullpen.

Beaman collected his first career multi-HR game.

In the second game of Satruday’s doubleheader, Missouri seemed a bit fed up with how it played the first two games of the series, exploding for an 11-1 mercy-rule victory in eight innings.

The Tigers scored in every inning but the sixth and made their big blow in the seventh, scoring four runs. Kaden Peer drove in Curry in the bottom of the eighth to walk the game off.

Carter Rustad’s start injected life into a Missouri team that had struggled on the mound. The Kansas City product threw six innings of four-hit ball, striking out 8 and allowing no earned runs. The start was the continuation of what’s been a strong start to the season for Rustad, who missed almost all of 2023 with an injury. Ryan Magdic relieved Rustad and threw two shutout innings.

Austin, Lovich, and Jedier Hernandez each had multi-hit games, but Austin stole the show with both of his hits leaving the yard. The performance was Austin’s second multi-homer game of the season.

Austin hits his second solo shot in as many at bats on the day. This marks his second multi home run game this season.

Sunday

If Saturday’s second game was a blowout, then Sunday’s game was an ass-kicking. The Tigers won 20-2 in seven innings and showed no mercy to the Mastadons.

An eight-run second, four-run third, and a six-run fifth were more than enough run support for Logan Lunceford, who finally found his form this year with five shoutout innings. The start was a very welcome sign for Lunceford who’s struggled to find his form from his freshman campaign.

Austin went yard again, and so did Lovich and Brock Daniels. Every single Missouri hitter who registered a plate appearance had at least one hit, and Matt Garcia and Kaden Peer each had 3-hit games.





Austin hits his fourth home run of the weekend to plate two more runs.

Up next

Missouri faces kansas (gross) in lawrence (ew) on Tuesday before opening conference play against Arkansas on the weekend in Fayetteville.