Baseball preview: Missouri opens SEC slate with Arkansas

A year ago, Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich were crucial pieces of a Missouri offense that swept Tennessee to open conference play. Now, they’re MU’s opponents to open SEC play.

Wilmsmeyer, Lovich, and the Hogs have started the season much stronger than Missouri. Arkansas (14-2) is ranked No. 1 in the country and has one of the best pitching rotations in the country. Wilsmeyer and Lovich have contributed their fair share to the efforts, too.

In contrast, the Tigers (9-8) just split a series with Purdue Fort Wayne. To say these two teams are on opposite sides of the college baseball spectrum is a fair assessment.

Let’s get into what the Tigers can expect from their opponents this weekend.

On the mound

Typically, I like to start with the offense before discussing the pitching rotation, but with the Hogs, everything begins with their lethal pitching staff.

Hagen Smith gets it going on Friday nights. The future first-round pick is nothing short of electric. He’s going to sit in the mid-90s with his heater but can run it into the high-90s when needed. He pairs that with a nasty slider and a developing changeup, and you’ve got close to unhittable.

Smith sports a 2.12 ERA and 40 strikeouts to just 7 walks in 17 innings this season. Opponents are managing just a .433 OPS against him and his 0.76 WHIP and 1.36 xFIP are borderline silly. He very well could be the best arm Missouri faces this year.

Against Oregon State, Smith struck out 17 batters in six innings and only needed 78 pitches to do so. It was easily the most dominant pitching outing that I could remember in college baseball since Jack Leiter threw 17 straight no-hit innings.

12 K through 4 for Hagen Smith. Against #7 Oregon State pic.twitter.com/NNixnX0qnC — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) February 24, 2024

On Saturday, things don’t get any easier when Brady Tygart takes the ball. The junior righty has a 0.90 ERA and 0.90 WHIP, and this year in 20 innings, and he’s stranding 97.5% of base runners.

Tygart has a four-pitch arsenal: fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. He sits in the low 90s with his heater and sports a nasty curve. While he’s not as electric as Smith, he’s been just as effective and will hear his name called early in this summer’s draft, too.

Brady Tygart FILTH pic.twitter.com/QfAGHtRrid — College Baseball Central (@CollegeBaseCNT) May 7, 2023

Mason Molina gets the ball on Sundays. The Texas Tech transfer is off to a hot start in his first season in Fayetteville. In 17.2 innings he sports a 3.57 ERA and has struck out 33 batters to just 8 walks.

He’s a fastball, curve, slider, and changeup guy with the ability to throw all of them for strikes. None of them are particularly overpowering, but the sheer volume of his strikeouts shows that he hasn’t needed to be that way to be effective.

Molina should join both Smith and Tygart in hearing his name called early at next year’s draft. On just about any other staff, he’d be a No. 1 type of guy. But for the Hogs, he’s business as usual.

Outstanding start for @RazorbackBSB Mason Molina. 81 pitches over 5 scoreless innings. Pounded the zone with four effective offerings. FB up to 92 with good carry to the mitt and plus hop at letters. CH and CB both above average offerings today. SL also very usable, near average… pic.twitter.com/Mk09BxHcL3 — David Seifert (@DSeifertD1PBR) February 25, 2024

The Razorbacks’ bullpen is also strong. The Hogs have three arms — Will McEntire, Koty Frank, and Gabe Gaeckle — who have thrown more than 12 innings out of the pen and have ERAs under 3 so don’t think it gets any easier if you can knock a starter out of the game.

At the plate

Kendall Diggs plays RF and is a fixture in the heart of the Arkansas lineup, but Van Horn does move him around in the lineup. So far this year, the Olathe product is slashing .345/.466/.603 and has sent three balls over the wall. He’s also drawn 14 walks while striking out 11 times.

Among Arkansas players who have played 10 or more games, Diggs is first in OPS and second in wRC+. He posted a 134 wRC+ a season ago, and has been even better in 2024 with a 148.

Kendall Diggs called game pic.twitter.com/odpcJUnKO0 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 10, 2024

Jared Sprague-Lott transferred to Arkansas from Richmond, and the third baseman is enjoying his stint in Fayetteville so far. Sprague-Lott is slashing .381/.519/.548 and he leads the team in wRC+ at 154. His 1.066 OPS is second on the team, and he’s struck just six times.

If he can find his power stroke that led to him hitting 13 homers for Richmond a season ago, the SEC better watch out. I’m sure he’ll be near the top of the scouting report with Diggs.

First long ball of the season.



Jared Sprague-Lott hates baseballs pic.twitter.com/33OTTlDC0T — Sidelines - Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) February 16, 2024

Fans will obviously pay attention to Wilmsmeyer and Lovich, who have contributed but had their ups and downs this season, but 1B Ben McLaughlin is another name to watch out for.

He leads Arkansas in RBI (my second least favorite stat, but I figure it’s worth mentioning) and is slashing .351/.464/.491 so far this season.

He’s hit a slot of singles, but when he’s hit them he’s been driving in runs. His 130 wRC+ is extremely good, and of course, he walks more than he strikes out. None of these Arkansas hitters go down easy, and all of them will give Missouri pitchers fits.

Ben McLaughlin now has 4 hits and 3 RBI today for Arkansas. All this guy does is hit. pic.twitter.com/wEIHuPDSjo — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) March 10, 2024

For the first time this season, Missouri won’t be favored in a series. The ones it has been favored in didn’t go particularly well, so maybe it just needs to adopt that underdog mentality. We’ll see how the Tigers respond to the challenge of facing America’s No. 1 team.

Game Schedule

Friday @ 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ | RHP Logan Lunceford (MU) vs LHP Hagen Smith (ARK)

Saturday @ 2 p.m. on SEC Network+ | LHP Javyn Pimental (MU) vs RHP Brady Tygart (ARK)

Sunday @ 2 p.m. on SEC Network+ | TBD (MU) vs LHP Mason Molina (ARK)