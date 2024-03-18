Baseball: Mizzou drops series to No. 1 Arkansas

Missouri managed all of one run in a three-game sweep against No. 1 Arkansas this weekend.

The Tigers (9-11) were overmatched from start to finish, and never seemed to have any sort of life against the Hogs.

Here’s how it happened:

Friday

A friend turned foe buried the Tigers in the opening game of the series.

With Arkansas leading 2-0 in the third, an error allowed Ross Lovich to get to the plate with two runners on, and the former Mizzou outfielder made the Tigers pay, hitting a ball off the roof of the building in right field at Baum stadium.

Lovich knew as soon as he hit it, too, and admired his work before rounding the bases.

From there the game was all but over.

Kendall Diggs homered in the fourth, and Nolan Souza hit his second homer of the game in the eighth. But those bombs were merely the icing on the cake.

Missouri starter Logan Lunceford tossed 3.2 innings and allowed six earned runs before giving way to Jacob Peaden out of the pen. Peaden quieted the Hogs’ offense, throwing 4.1 innings allowing just one earned run, but his efforts were too little, too late.

The Tigers managed just four hits as a team, and Arkansas starter Hagen Smith struck out 10 in six innings.

RAZORBACK ROSS LOVICH pic.twitter.com/5Ms9mD0f0O — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 16, 2024

Saturday

Missouri went toe to toe with Arkansas for five innings Saturday. IT even had a chance to take control of the game when it loaded the bases in the fourth inning thanks to three straight walks, but the Tigers left them loaded.

After starter Javyn Pimental tossed five innings of one-hit baseball, Missouri turned to Bryce Mayer out of the bullpen, and things didn’t go well.

Three homers and a triple from Lovich followed by a wild pitch plated six for Arkansas in the inning and put the Hogs well out of striking distance from the Tigers.

Missouri managed all of one hit in its 32 plate appearances in the game. Arkansas starter Brady Tygart didn’t make it through five innings, but Will McEntire didn’t allow a hit in 4.1 innings of relief.

WATCH OUT STOVE'S HOT ♨️ pic.twitter.com/ax572DBlYj — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 16, 2024

Sunday

Missouri finally scored in the series finale on a Thomas Curry homer in the seventh inning. The problem was the Tigers had already surrendered eight runs in the game and were well on their way to a 9-1 loss.

Carter Rustad tossed five innings, and it was his final inning that the Hogs put the game away. A Peyton Stovall double and sac fly extended the Arkansas lead to 5-0, and once again, it felt like Missouri was now out of reach from Arkansas.

The Razorbacks kept piling it on in the sixth, too, using a hit by pitch and fielding error by Justin Colon to power a three-run inning to go up 8-0.

Arkansas starter Mason Molina tossed 5.1 innings of one-hit ball while striking out 10. Arkansas pitchers fanned 13 Missouri hitters in the game.

Up next

Missouri plays kansas at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, looking to complete the season sweep over the Jayhawks. On the weekend, the Tigers host Kentucky at Taylor Stadium for a three-game series.