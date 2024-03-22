Baseball preview: Kentucky visits Taylor Stadium

After dropping a series to Kennesaw State at home earlier this year, Kentucky has found its form on the diamond. Since that series, the Wildcats (18-3, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have rattled off six straight wins, including a sweep of Georgia a weekend ago to open SEC play. UK makes the trip to face Missouri (9-12, 0-3) this weekend at Taylor Stadium.

The Wildcats don’t have an explosive offense, though their production is far better than the Tigers’ and have relied on on strong pitching to facilitate their hot start to the year.

Let’s break down some of the key names that will be worth keeping an eye on.

At the plate

Kentucky doesn’t hit for much power. The team leader for the Wildcats is Ryan Nicholson with three, but the team has stolen 49 bases this year — second best in the SEC.

There are three UK players who stand out offensively above their peers. Nick Lopez, Émilien Pitre, and Ryan Waldschmidt are the only Wildcats sport an OPS above 1.000.

Nick Lopez has been the biggest offensive threat this year. The transfer DH from Southern California typically hits cleanup for the Wildcats and leads the team in Slugging, XBH, and wRC+. He also has walked seven times while striking our four.

His .426/.462/.706 slashline is nothing short of exceptional. I’ll never be a big batting average guy, but hitting .426 is good, and there’s no two ways about it. His 165 wRC+ doesn’t hurt either.

Kentucky gets on the board first with this RBI double in the gap from Nick Lopez. Wildcats lefty Dominic Niman has been efficient thus far, needing just 18 pitches (mostly 89-92 mph FBs) to work 2 scoreless innings. 1-0 UK. pic.twitter.com/sYoA6pSFoO — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) March 2, 2024

Pitre plays second base and has done a little bit for Kentucky this season. He leads the team in stolen bases, swiping 11 on 14 attempts. He also leads the team in RBI with 24 and has a .378/.459/.573 slashline. His two home runs fit the theme of the rest of his teammates but it hasn’t stopped him contributing with his 142 wRC+.

But it’s not just at the plate that the Quebec native contributes. He also routinely flashes the leather at second base. Here are a few of his better plays from this season.

Gloves are just a recommendation for Emilien Pitre @emilien_pitre



pic.twitter.com/9IIFdjWRdV — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 13, 2024

Waldschmidt plays left field and has been a mainstay in the UK lineup since transferring from Charleston Southern a season ago. He’s slashing .315/.486/.519 and has drawn 13 walks to nine strikeouts this year.

He made the all-regional team for a Kentucky team that made the super regionals a season ago, and he’s picked up right where he left off, improving his wRC+ from 117 in 2023 to 142 in 2024. He often hits leadoff, so the Tigers will deal with him plenty this weekend.

Here’s a double by Ryan Waldschmidt (OF, @UKBaseball) that puts the Wildcats up to in the bottom of the 4th. UK has scored 5 in the inning and counting. pic.twitter.com/l5iEhwf4WC — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) March 15, 2024

On the mound

Kentucky has the fifth best team ERA at 3.66 in the SEC and is surrendering just a .208 batting average against, third best in the conference.

Despite this, the Wildcats actually haven’t named a starter for Friday night. Even so, the Wildcats probable starters for Saturday and Sunday have been fantastic this season.

Saturday’s probable starter Dominic Niman is a lefty transfer from Central Connecticut, and he’s made the adjustment to the SEC look seamless. He’s made five starts this year and has a 3.51 ERA in 25.2 innings. He’s struck out 22 batters and walked 10 batters.

Opponents have just a .627 OPS against him, but he’s only stranding 65.6% of baserunners and his xFIP is 6.01 so a regression to the mean could be in store for him. Nevertheless, a week ago he silenced Georgia bats for 6.2 shutout innings, and you can’t argue with that.

A grad transfer from Central Connecticut St., Dominic Niman was the ECAC Pitcher of the Year after going 12-2, 2.77 last season. He's off to a good start with @UKBaseball. Solid outing against Lipscomb yesterday.



6IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 5K, (W, 3-0)



FB: 89-92

CH: 84-86 pic.twitter.com/ls8unq7KV6 — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) March 3, 2024

Sunday’s probable starter is junior righty Mason Moore. After carving out a role as a dominant reliever for the Wildcats a year ago, Moore has moved to the weekend rotation and found great success.

He’s made five starts and thrown 27.2 innings with 27 strikeouts. He has a 2.28 ERA, ninth best among SEC starters, and a 0.98 WHIP. Unlike his counterpart Niman, he’s stranding 90.3% of runners.

He brings a three-pitch mix with a fastball, changeup, and slider. His fastball sits in the low 90s. Outside of the arms Missouri faced from Arkansas last weekend, Moore could be the best the Tigers have seen this year.

Game schedule

Friday — RHP Logan Lunceford (MU) vs TBD (UK) @ 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

Saturday — LHP Javyn Pimental (MU) vs LHP Dominic Niman @ 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

Sunday — TBD (MU) vs RHP Mason Moore (UK) @ 11 p.m. on SEC Network+