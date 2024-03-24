Baseball: Missouri gets first SEC win, drops series to UK

Missouri played its most competitive baseball of the year this past weekend and tallied its first SEC win of season, but it wasn’t enough for a series win as the Tigers dropped the weekend to a streaking Kentucky team.

The Tigers got plenty of strong pitching performances, but poorly timed self-inflicted mistakes hurt the Tigers in three games that all either went to extras or decided by a run.

Friday

Seeking its first SEC win of the season, Missouri pushed Kentucky to the brink on Friday night but ultimately fell 9-4 in 11 innings.

The Tigers trailed 3-1 before plating a pair of runs courtesy oftwo wild pitches in the seventh inning. The score remained deadlocked at 3-3, but Kentucky broke things open in the 11th inning.

The Wildcats scored six times in the top of 11th. Missouri reliever Carter Rustad didn’t help himself out, either, hitting two batters and committing a throwing error. Kentucky did register four hits in the inning, but the self-inflicted wounds all but ended any of the Tigers’ hopes of a rally.

Missouri got one back in the bottom half of the 11th, but it was too little, too late, and the Tigers fell 9-4 in a game that they were in right to the very end.

Six Missouri hitters registered a hit in the game, and Danny Corona was the lone MU player with multiple. Thomas Curry added a first-inning homer, too, but starting pitcher Logan Lunceford was easily Missouri’s top performer. He threw seven innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out four.

Saturday

The theme of strong starting pitching continued for MU on Saturday. Javyn Pimental threw one of the best games of his Missouri career, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out five. The Tigers rode his dominant start to their first SEC win of the season and Kerrick Jackson, topping the Wildcats 2-1.

Bryce Mayer relieved Pimental and kept the Tigers rolling on the bump. Mayer threw three innings out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit, facing just one batter over the minimum.

Pimental with a pair of K's to end the 5th!#MIZ 2, UK 1 | 5⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/OL5Ocs3OSc — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 23, 2024

Kentucky pitching nearly matched Missouri’s, but it was just one tick behind. A two-run third inning that featured an RBI double by Jedier Hernandez proved to be the difference in the pitcher’s duel.

Both teams managed just five hits, but Missouri came up with the one that mattered the most, handing Kentucky its first SEC loss of the year.

Sunday

Missouri and Kentucky engaged in another close battle in the decider, but three-run sixth inning propelled the Wildcats to a 7-6 win and series victory Sunday.

An RBI double plated UK’s first run of the sixth, and a throwing error from reliever Ian Lohse delivered the second. Brock Lucas relieved Lohse seeking to limit the damage, but a sacrifice fly plated a runner that reached third on Lohse’s error.

Those two runs ended up being the difference in a 7-6 game, marking the second time on the weekend that a throwing error by the pitcher hindered the Tigers in tight battle.

Lucas quieted the Kentucky bats for four shutout innings and made an unbelievable bare-handed play to give the Tigers a chance, but his efforts came up just short. A run in the sixth and two in the ninth brought the Tigers within one at 7-6, but the Tigers left the tying run on second and the winning run on first to end the game.

The result was a another what-could’ve-been loss in a season that’s seen plenty of them.

Four Tigers registered multi-hit performances in the game, including Trevor Austin who delivered three hits, one of which was a first-inning homer.

Up next

Mizzou faces Illinois at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois before heading to Nashville for a three-game series against Vanderbilt, starting on Thursday.