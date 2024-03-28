Baseball: Mizzou set to visit Vanderbilt

After a competitive weekend of baseball against Kentucky, Missouri laid an egg in the midweek to its rival Illinois.

The good news for the Tigers (10-15, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) is that they have the opportunity to get right back on the horse with a visit to Vanderbilt this weekend.

The No. 7 Commodores (20-6, 3-3) enter the weekend looking to rebound from a series sweep at the hands of South Carolina. The series prior they did sweep Auburn and they are on an 11-game home winning streak, but last week was the first time Vandy showed chinks in its armor. Perhaps the Tigers can learn something from South Carolina and surprise the country with a series win in Nashville.

At the plate

Somewhat surprisingly, the Commodores just don’t have a strong offense. Vandy does hold a team batting average of .305, fourth best in the SEC, but ranks 10th in slugging and 11th in on-base percentage. With that being said, Missouri is dead last in all three of those categories, so by no means do the Tigers have an advantage. One category Missouri is outperforming Vandy in is homers, but the edge is just 29-28 in favor of the Tigers.

South Carolina exploited the Vandy’s offensive deficiencies, holding the Commodores to just nine runs and no more than four in any of the three games the two teams played. The Tigers will likely need a similar performance if they hope to pull off what many in college baseball probably consider unthinkable this weekend.

Left fielder Troy LaNeve has been Vanderbilt’s best hitter this season. LaNeve leads the team in OPS and wRC+ and is second on the team in extra-base hits. Injuries hampered LaNeve’s ability to get regular ABs in his first four years on campus, but in a mold similar to Jackson Beaman, he is making the most of his extended opportunity this season. He also was a star on Vandy’s run in Hoover a season ago.

This season LaNeve is slashing .300/.457/.563 with three homers, 13 total extra-base hits, and 25 RBI. He’s not the most household name in the Commodores’ lineup, but Missouri better plan to limit his sweet lefty swing if it wants to compete.

GET OUT BALL !!! Troy LaNeve Solo Blast 109 EV, 406 FT. #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/IGvqZbYjwl — GSH (@gman416) March 10, 2024

Shortsop Jonathan Vastine is the only other Commodore with an OPS over 1.000, and the junior has taken a major leap in his second season of regular action.

Vastine is slashing .318/.402/.602 and has four homers and 21 RBI this season. He’s tied for the team lead in home runs and is third in wRC+. A year ago he was a below average hitter with a 98 wRC+, now he’s well above average at 133.

Jonathan Vastine and Vanderbilt are POURING IT ON in Nashville ️@VandyBoys x @JonathanVastine pic.twitter.com/K9lRgMO3M4 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 3, 2023

Guys like right fielder Matthew Polk and first baseman RJ Austin are havin solid seasons an even lead the Commodores in some statistical categories, but the last name I want to highlight is catcher Alan Espinal.

The senior is slashing .348/.454/.551 and is tied for the team lead in homers with four. Like LaNeve, Espinal has flourished in an expanded role this season.

Espinal was especially crucial in Vandy’s sweep of Auburn, going 10 for 21 to earn SEC Player of the Week honors from D1Baseball.

Alan Espinal PISS MISSILE into the Crawford Boxes



Vandy Boys come all the way back from down 3-0 to lead Louisiana 6-3 pic.twitter.com/vfJToU9Mre — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 2, 2024

On the mound

Greysen Carter, a righty that’s made just one start this year, gets the ball on Thursday night for Tim Corbin’s squad. He’s had an up-and-down year so far but runs his fastball up into the triple digits and should be a treat to watch.

Based on the probable starters Carter is filling in for Devin Futrell, who has a 5.40 ERA this year. The switch could just be because of performance or maybe Corbin feels that Futrell could use a week off before the Commodores take on LSU in a week.

No matter the reason, Carter is toeing the rubber Thursday night against Missouri. He’s thrown just 13 innings this year and made one start in five appearances. He has a 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, and 5.28 FIP this season but did make 7 starts in 2023 with a 4.08 ERA. No matter the numbers, the Tigers better come ready to hit his heater.

Greysen Carter throwing absolute FLAMES.



Stadium gun said T103 mph. pic.twitter.com/AARG361Sqr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 24, 2024

Friday night is Bryce Cunningham. The junior righty has been a fixture in Vandy’s rotation this season and is pitching extremely well. He’s made 6 starts and thrown 30.2 innings with a 3.52 ERA. He’s also got 45 strikeouts and is fanning 34.6% of batters he faces.

He’s a hard-throwing righty like Carter. Although he doesn’t quite possess the same velo, Cunningham is gonna be in the mid 90s with his heater. He’ll also mix in a slider and changeup.

Great arms this wknd. Bryce Cunningham may have been my favorite to follow in future. Oozes projection. Relaxes upper body & gets into some deep ranges that unwinds and explodes. 94-98 T99. FB showed run some and other times cut/ ride. Also showed ability to spin SL well @ 82-87 pic.twitter.com/pzaxBxfsZl — jonathan martin II (@jonathan_d_m20) April 4, 2023

Carter Holton is Saturday’s probable starter, but despite pitching the series finale, Holton is considered by most to be Vandy’s ace.

The junior lefty has been a fixture in the Vanderbilt rotation in his three season on Nashville, making 26 starts and throwing 130.2 innings in his first two seasons.

This season has been more of the same for Holton, making five starts and throwing 31 innings with a 3.77 ERA, 2.16 FIP, and 1.06 WHIP. He’s had a bit of trouble stranding runners, leaving just 63.6% of them on base, but a lot of that has to do with bad luck.

Opponents have a .333 BABIP against Holton despite just a .498 OPS. He’s walking just 9.7% of hitters, and his FIP is at a career-low by over two runs. The bottom line is he’s pitching much better than a 3.77 ERA.

Holton primarily attacks hitters with his fastball and slider. The slider is absolutely disgusting and the heater is in the mid 90s.

Game schedule

Friday — RHP Carter Rustad (MU) vs RHP Greysen Carter (Vandy) @ 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

Saturday — RHP Logan Lunceford (MU) vs RHP Bryce Cunningham (Vandy) @ 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

Sunday — LHP Javyn Pimental (MU) vs LHP Carter Holton (Vandy) @ 1 p.m. on SEC Network