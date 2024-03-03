Baseball recap: Mizzou’s late rally comes up short in series loss to Northern Kentucky

Missouri and Northern Kentucky played three baseball games at Taylor Stadium this weekend, but the three games couldn’t have been more different.

On Friday the Norse topped Missouri 3-1 in a pitcher’s duel. Saturday the Tigers scored four touchdowns and topped the Norse 28-10 in 7 innings. Then in Sunday’s decider, NKU got up big early, but Missouri (5-6) rallied all the way back and led 15-14 heading to the ninth before a two-run final frame propelled the Norse to a series victory.

Sunday’s game felt like an opportunity for Missouri to get back on track but coming up short was another blow in a short season that’s already been full of them. A series win with strong offense could’ve been just what the doctor ordered for a Missouri offense that’s looked lost in 2024. Instead, the Tigers are back to the drawing board with questions about both their pitching and hitting.

Let’s recap how everything went down this weekend.

Friday

Coming into the series, the expectation was for runs to be scored, but Friday’s game didn’t comply. No runs were scored in the final eight innings and the Norse beat the Tigers 3-1.

Jake Paulick homered in the first to drive in NKU’s three runs, and Missouri got one back when Tucker Moore scored on a wild pitch. But from there both pitching staffs settled in.

Put the Tigers on the board!



A wild pitch allows Tucker Moore to scramble for home, scoring his eighth run on the young season.



NKU 3, #MIZ 1 | 2⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/xsEjQzkeqX — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 2, 2024

MU’s Bryce Mayer went 5 innings, allowed 2 earned and struck out 6. He gave way to Javyn Pimental who pitched the other 4 innings, striking out 5 and allowing no runs and 2 hits. Unfortunately for Mizzou, NKU was just a tad better. Tanner Gillis and Nick McClanahan combined to allow just four hits to Missouri hitters.

The Tigers struck out 12 times and left six runners on base.

Saturday

After Friday’s poor offensive showing, Missouri came out angry on Saturday. The Tigers didn’t waste any time scoring 14 runs in the first inning.

Things started with small ball. Missouri batted around without registering an extra-base hit. Singles, walks, and hit batsman did NKU in the first time around the lineup. But when the top of order came back up, the floodgates opened. Trevor Austin doubled and Lovich and Beaman launched homers. The Norse used three pitchers just to get out of the inning, and when Carter Rustad came back out for his second inning of work, he had a 14-run cushion to work with.

@JacksonLovich goes yard!



He sends one over the left field wall to mark the first 10-run inning for the Tigers since 2014.#MIZ 10, NKU 0 | 1⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/WwBp23TeWM — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 2, 2024

With adequate run support, Rustad cruised in his 4 innings of work, allowing just 2 hits and 2 earned runs. The Tiger bullpen struggled in relief, allowing 8 more runs, but the Tigers' offense ensured that wouldn’t be an issue.

Missouri scored nine runs in the sixth inning to ensure the game would be called after the seventh.

Beaman and Justin Colon were the stars of the day for Missouri, driving in 7 and 5, respectively.

Jedier Hernandez, Lovich, and Tucker Moore also had multi-hit games, and Hernandez and Lovich each drove in four.

Sunday

In the series finale, it was NKU who jumped out to the huge early lead. The Norse used an 8-run second inning to take a 9-2 lead, but Missouri clawed its way back slowly.

A 2-run fourth and 4-run fifth closed the deficit to 12-8, but it was a 6-run sixth inning that finally put Missouri ahead. A Hernandez homer got this going, and Kaden Peer tied things up with an RBI walk. Beaman also drew an RBI walk, and Hernandez delivered a sac fly in his second AB of the inning to put the Tigers up 14-12.

@HernandezJedier goes deep!



He claims his first home run in black and gold, bringing the Tigers within three.



NKU 12, #MIZ 9 | 6⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Y3Pv105KDd — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 3, 2024

The two teams exchanged runs, but Missouri took a 15-14 lead into the ninth. The Tigers called upon Jacob Peaden for the save, but he couldn’t get the job done. A lead-off single followed by a double down the left field line tied the game, and the Norse manufactured the winning run thanks to a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch.

Missouri had Moore, Austin, and Lovich due up in the ninth, but they went three up, three down, and the Tigers fell 16-15 in a heartbreaker.

Curry, Austin, and Hernandez each had three-hit games, but their efforts weren’t enough to compensate for a poor outing by the Missouri pitching staff. The Tigers allowed 16 hits and walked 8 batters in the game.

Up next

Missouri has Lindenwood at home Tuesday then hosts Purdue-Fort Wayne for a four-game set Friday-Sunday.