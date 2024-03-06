Three takeaways from Mizzou baseball’s series loss to NKU

Mizzou baseball dropped a disappointing series last weekend to a Northern Kentucky team that entered the weekend a mere 2-6.

The Tigers bounced back with a 5-4 win over Lindenwood on Tuesday, but escaping a home game against Lindenwood isn’t exactly the most comforting response to dropping a series to a team Missouri (6-6) should be better than.

With that being said, let’s get into three takeaways from this past week of play.

The focus this year has to be the process

Friday night’s loss might’ve been the most confusing of the season for Missouri. The Tigers lost 3-1 to NKU. The Norse entered the series with a team ERA of 8.63, which was 252nd in the country, and yet, Missouri only mustered a singular run.

The performance left me quite baffled and wondering just how bad might this season go for Missouri.

After the poor result, the Columbia Tribune’s Calum McAndrew asked Jackson about his team’s performance. Jackson replied with a very big-picture response.

“Coming in here, knowing where the program was at the time, knowing where we are currently the biggest thing was changing the culture, adopting a mindset, attention to detail, being competitive at all points, doing the things that are necessary to put us in a position to win before we’re worrying about winning,” Jackson said. “Right, so we can’t take guys that don’t know how to win and then expect them to win, so we have to teach and coach and develop them into having that mindset.”

Perhaps the response can initially seem like coach speak or a little corny, but there’s definitely truth in Jackson’s response.

Missouri has been a cellar dweller in the SEC since it moved to the conference and changing that overnight is probably next to impossible.

Jackson’s vision for Missouri is to compete with the big boys of this conference, and to do that, the first step may be tearing down every duct-taped-together part of what Steve Bieser built in his time in Columbia.

The offense exists... maybe

After Missouri’s dismal offensive showing Friday, the Tigers’ bats awoke with a fury. MU scored 28 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.

Guys like Jedier Hernandez, Jackson Beaman, and Justin Colon put on their best showings of the year, and Jackson Lovich, Trevor Austin, and Thomas Curry kept up their hot-hitting ways.

But this was against probably the worst pitching the team has faced and will face this season. I think that to truly realize if this offense is good enough to be competitive when conference play comes around, the Tigers are going to need to show some life against teams with more competent pitching.

Nevertheless, a series like last weekend’s could be the confidence boost MU needs to start finding more consistency at the plate.

Lunceford looks lost to start the year

When Logan Lunceford announced he was removing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Columbia for his senior sesason, it was a huge get for Kerrick Jackson. Lunceford was coming off a freshman campaign where he regularly featured as a weekend starter for Missouri and flashed front-line starter potential.

Unfortunately for the sophomore from Oklahoma, his 2024 campaign is off to a rocky start. He’s yet to throw more than 4 innings in a start, and on Sunday he didn’t make it out of the second inning and allowed 7 earned runs. He has a 13.00 ERA so far this season.

He’s still struck out 11 guys and walked just one batter this season, but it seems like he might be finding too much of the zone, surrendering 20 hits in just nine innings of work this season.

How Jackson and pitching coach Tim Jamieson handle Lunceford’s early season adversity will definitely be a story to follow as non-conference play wraps up.

Up next

Missouri hosts Purdue Fort Wayne in a four-game weekend series Friday-Sunday.