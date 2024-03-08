Preview: Mizzou baseball hosts Purdue Fort Wayne

Mizzou bounced back from a series loss to Northern Kentucky with a midweek home win over Lindenwood on Tuesday. Now, it turns its attention to a mediocre Purdue-Fort Wayne squad.

The Tigers (6-6) and Mastadons are set for a four-game set at Taylor Stadium this weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday. While Purdue-Fort Wayne (4-9) did take a game earlier this year in a midweek contest over then-No. 20 Indiana, the Tigers should take care of business. But as we learned last week, things don’t always go according to plan.

At the plate

The good news for Missouri is that the Mastadons do not have the same caliber of offense that Northern Kentucky does — not many do. Five times this season, the Mastadons have failed to score more than three runs, and as a team they slash just .256/.352/.389. They also hit less than a home run per game, but that stat may not hold up if the wind at Taylor Stadium decides to get a mind of its own, which it frequently does. The Mastadons also strike out 24% of the time as a team.

With all that being said, there are a few bright spots Missouri must be aware of if it wants to have its first winning weekend since opening weekend.

Second baseman Jacob Walker has been the hottest Mastadon hitter so far this year. He’s slashing .360/.467/.620 and leads the team with a 1.087 OPS and 154 wRC+. He’s also walked more than striking out to this point in the season, so there’s really not much to nitpick about his game.

His numbers have taken a huge leap forward this year, so it’ll be interesting to see if Missouri pitchers can get him to revert back to his .747-OPS ways of last season or if he will keep his hot streak going.

Left fielder Ben Higgins is Purdue-Fort Wayne’s best power hitter and one of just four players on the team with a wRC+ of 100 or better. He’s slashing .264/.328/.528 and has 4 homers and 2 doubles this year. He’s pretty much a go-for-broke type of hitter, striking out 16 times this season compared to just 3 walks. But when Higgins connects it goes as 43% of his hits this season have gone for extra bases.

The highlight of his season so far has to be when he went deep in the Mastadons’ 9-6 win over Indiana.

We’ll take you back to the fourth inning….



Justin Osterhouse and Ben Higgins back-to-back #FeelTheRumble #HLBASE pic.twitter.com/xloL6F2HNl — Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball (@MastodonBSB) February 28, 2024

Center fielder Grant Thoroman is another name to watch for this weekend. His 128 wRC+ is second on the team, and he’s slashing .340/.424/.540. Thoroman is pretty much the anti-Higgins and hits singles frequently and not for much power. Of his 17 hits this season just five have been extra base hits.

Missouri is yet to announce probable starters this weekend to face the Mastadon hitters. This could be Kerrick Jackson trying to send a message or it could be something else. I wouldn’t read too much into it.

On the mound

Purdue-Fort Wayne is even worse on the mound than their Horizon League counterpart, Northern Kentucky. The Mastadons own a 9.96 ERA as a team (yes, you read that correctly). Missouri hitters have no excuse to not feast on a team with the nation’s 270th best ERA.

Purdue-Fort Wayne’s first probable starter is Mac Ayres. He’s had a rough go at it this season.

Ayres sports a 14.49 ERA in 13.2 innings and has made two starts for the Mastadons this year. He’s also walked more batters than he’s struck out and allowing a 1.245 opponent OPS. He’s stranding just 60.9% of runners and hasn’t had an ERA under 7 since his freshman season at Ball State when he made just four appearances. The bottom line is Missouri should jump all over this guy.

The bats got hot last weekend, and there’s no reason that Ayres should stop that.

In contrast to Ayres, Carter Sabol has been extremely serviceable for the Mastadons this season. He’s made 3 starts, thrown 14.1 innings, and sports a 5.65 ERA. His WHIP of 1.95 is somewhat high and he’s also walked 11 batters while striking out just 7. However, he’s done a great job of keeping the ball down, inducing ground balls from 40% of his batted balls.

Josh Kuhns is also slated to get a start in the series. He’s made two prior starts this season and thrown 8.1 innings. He has a 9.72 ERA and is allowing a 1.065 opponent OPS. Both his strikeout and walk rates sit at 6.5% for the season. So it appears he seems to find a lot of the zone, and hitters seem to find a lot of barrels.

Brody Fine is the final probable starter for the Mastadons, and by golly, he might be having the hardest season of them all. Fine has made four starts and thrown just 9.1 innings to the tune of an 18.32 ERA in them. He’s walked 20(!) batters in those 9.1 innings, too. Opponents have a 1.144 OPS against him.

The bottom line here is that Missouri should have no problem hitting Mastadon pitching this weekend. Expect the Tigers to tee off, and if they don’t, oh boy...

Weekend schedule

Friday — TBD (MU) vs. RHP Mac Ayres (PFW) @ 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

Saturday (1) — TBD (MU) vs RHP Carter Sabol (PFW) @ noon on SEC Network+

Saturday (2) — TBD (MU) vs RHP Josh Kuhns (PFW) @ 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

Sunday — TBD (MU) vs RHP Brody Fine (PFW) @ 1 p.m. on SEC Network+