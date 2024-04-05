Missouri baseball has a date with college baseball’s most exciting player

Searching for its first SEC series win of the season, Missouri hosts No. 6 Florida this weekend.

The Gators (17-11, 6-3) are a formidable a foe and have won their first three series in SEC play. But the true draw is their superstar, the most exciting player in college baseball two-way standout Jac Caglianone.

The first baseman and left-handed pitcher has played both ways for the Gators for over a year now, but in 2024 his game has ascended into the stratosphere. Caglianone is slashing .397/.481/.776 with 14 homers while simultaneously owning a 2.18 ERA in 33 innings. He’s also the No. 5 draft prospect in 2024, per MLB.com, and D1Baseball’s David Seifert named Caglianone the best college prospect in his midseason top 100 prospects list this week.

Good lord Jac Caglianone with the 491 ft bombpic.twitter.com/sy2t0DhzaK — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) April 3, 2024

Certainly, Caglianone will top Missouri’s scouting report. He’ll get a start a game on the mound this weekend, and Missouri (12-18, 1-8) will gameplan for his upper 90s heater and devastating slider while also doing its very best to not leave Caglianone any pitches over the plate.

If they do hang one, there’s a good chance that baseball will land on top of Devine Pavilion.

A year ago, Caglianone helped Florida to the College World Series Finals, and the Gators came up just one game short to a stacked LSU team. He excelled at the plate in 2023 with a 1.122 OPS, 33 homers, and 151 wRC+. But despite possessing premier stuff on the mound, Caglianone was inconsistent. He finished with a 4.34 ERA in 18 starts, tossing 74.2 innings and striking out 87.

While the numbers on the mound in 2023 were, by most evaluations, solid, Caglianone was not quite reaching the status of college Shohei Ohtani that many tried to make him out to be.

But in 2024, Caglianone has improved on both sides of the ball, ascending to legitimate collegiate Ohtani levels.

Caglianone’s wRC+ sits at a whopping 181 in 2024 — a 30 point increase. So how does a guy who hit 33 homers with an 1.122 OPS improve that significantly at the plate? He’s cut down on his strikeouts.

In 2023, he struck out 58 times and drew just 17 walks. So far in 2024, Caglianone has struck out just 13 times and drawn 16 walks. Yes, you read that right. He went from almost 3.5 strikeouts per walk to now drawing more walks than strikeouts. He already had the power and hit tools, but adding more plate discipline this season makes him genuinely terrifying for opponents.

On the mound, Caglianone’s ERA is almost cut in half, he’s striking out more batters, and his opponent OPS is down over 100 points. A year ago, he could lose command on the mound and be somewhat of a liability at times for his lack of ability to go deep into games. In the CWS Finals, Caglianone didn’t make it through two innings in his start, surrendering six earned runs and walking three batters in 1.1 innings.

In contrast, just once this year has Cagalianone not thrown at least five innings. It was his first start of the year against Columbia.

Since the start of SEC play, he has thrown 18 innings, struck out 17, and allowed just 5 earned runs in three starts. In 2023, he made just four starts of five innings or more in SEC play.

Jac Caglianone on the mound



The No. 4 player in the class made his 2024 pitching debut earlier today pic.twitter.com/bF4FJigKoY — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 25, 2024

He’s always had the tools at the plate and on the mound, but in 2024, Caglianone is finally leveraging those tools in all the right ways.

There’s a reasonable argument that he’s not the best player in the sport. Guys like Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana, Georgia’s Charlie Condon, and West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt certainly make a compelling case for that title, too. But no one can dispute that Caglianone is the most exciting player in the game, and you can catch him against Mizzou at Taylor Stadium or on your TV this weekend.

Game Schedule

Friday @ 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

Saturday @ 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

Sunday @ 1 p.m. on SEC Network+