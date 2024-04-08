Missouri baseball walks off Florida 11-10 for a series sweep

Throughout the season, the message from first-year coach Kerrick Jackson has been the same: Once the players buy into the Kerrick Jackson system, things will start to click.

Sunday, it appears they finally did, with a thrilling 11-10 walk-off victory over 6th-ranked Florida for a series sweep, the first time Missouri has ever swept the Gators.

It was their second walk-off victory of the series, and it happened in a similar fashion to Friday’s game.

In the bottom of the ninth down 10-8, Missouri put two runners on, then advanced them into scoring position via a bunt. Florida called Luke McNeillie, who had blown the save in Friday’s game, from the bullpen. He immediately threw a wild pitch to let Kaden Peer score and reduce Florida’s lead to one. Missouri’s Brock Daniels then came to the plate and smacked a double, scoring Tucker Moore to tie the game.

This brought up Jeric Curtis at the top of the order, who singled to bring Daniels home and immediately ensued a celebration similar to Friday’s. Jeric Curtis ran past first base and kept on running, all the way to center field, mobbed by his teammates.

“We knew we could sweep them,” said Curtis postgame. “We had the confidence going in that we didn’t care where they were ranked... Baseball is really all about confidence.”

Missouri started out hot, charging vaunted Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone with seven runs before UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan removed the two-way player and MLB prospect in the second inning.

Caglianone had only allowed five earned runs all season to SEC teams before Missouri’s six on Sunday.

“We had a solid plan against Cags [Caglianone] and we executed, and he did what we thought he was going to do and we capitalized on that, and were able to push him out of the game early,” said Missouri head coach Kerrick Jackson.

Undeterred by his performance on the mound, the phenom Caglianone— who is in the top 5 in the SEC in both batting average and opponents’ batting average— struck back quickly at the plate. He walked in the third inning to begin a three-run UF rally, and then slammed a two-run homer to right field in the sixth.

Florida then added on four more runs in the next two innings off of Missouri relievers Ian Lohse and Jacob Peaden. Meanwhile, Missouri stayed dormant at the plate, striking out seven times from the 5th-8th innings, before Curtis’s clutch single— his first hit that day— won the game and secured the sweep.

“It was awesome for our guys to be able to seize the moment and keep fighting all the way through.” said Coach Jackson. “[UF] home run here, home run there, we could have felt sorry for ourselves.”

Jeric Curtis was adamant after the game about crediting Jackson.

“He has faith in us, he trusts us, he instills confidence in us,” said Curtis, a transfer from Texas Tech.

The game served as a “statement win” for Jackson, who is hoping to turn around the season after being swept twice so far by SEC teams.

In the SEC baseball tournament, said Jackson, “They only take the top 12 teams, and what we’re fighting for now is to be in that top 12... When we play good baseball, we can play with anybody.”

Missouri plays SIUE in Columbia this Tuesday, and then hits the road for a three-game series against Georgia in Athens this weekend.