National Signing Day: Mizzou Basketball expects to sign three

If you were unaware, today is the opening day for the early signing period for all College sports not named Football. Matt Harris already spent some time going over the different approach this staff has taken with it’s recruiting approach versus the previous staff. And today is the day when it starts to pay off, when kids put their name on a sheet that gets sent to Missouri and binds the two together.

And while it rarely gets the notoriety and excitement around the Football teams signing day, there’s still a lot to feel good about on a day like today. Coming off a win on Monday, Dennis Gates expects to cement his first fall recruiting class at Missouri with 3 signees, all rated a composite 4-star by 247sports.com and their composite rating of all the recruiting sites. The class is good enough for a top-20 ranking in the country (Seventeenth to be exact) and the 4th best class in the SEC (although that can change as commitments roll in for other teams).

We’ll keep this post updated as the news of the day rolls in.

Expected to sign today with Men’s Basketball:

Anthony Robinson, Point Guard, Tallahassee, FL

Robinsons is a 4-star point guard, or combo guard in the most recent updated rankings. He attends the Florida State University School in Tallahassee and was being recruited by Charlton “CY” Young at FSU before Young accepted the position at Missouri. He’s the 18th best PG in the class, and the 13th best prospect in the State of Florida, currently ranked 109th in the Composite Rankings.

Trent Pierce, Combo Forward, Tulsa, OK

Pierce is a long and slender forward who plays naturally on the wing but has the size to play the 4-spot on both sides of the floor. He recently transferred to play his final high school season at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona and is currently ranked 96th in the 247sports.com composite. He’s the 24th best “PF” in the country, and the 6th best player in Arizona.

Jordan Butler, Post, Greenville, South Carolina

In what was the biggest need in the class, Gates and CY landed South Carolina big man Jordan Butler. Butler is a 7’0 4-star Post player with skill and soft shooting touch. He’s currently ranked 118th in the 247sports.com composite ranking, and is the 16th best Center prospect in the country and the 2nd best out of South Carolina.