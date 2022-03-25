Mohamed Diarra, top JUCO post, Commits to Missouri

If anyone wants to say Dennis Gates has a lot in common with Eli Drinkwitz, I don’t think you’d be wrong in making that connection. He’s engaging, and a tenacious recruiter. Oh, and he also has a Bat signal.

This morning, less than 3 days after being announced as the new head coach at Missouri, Gates landed his first commitment. This time in 6’10 forward from Garden City Community College in Kansas, Mohamed Diarra.

Diarra doesn’t have a recruiting ranking, as the JUCO ranks rarely get accurate assessment, but this is a big important get for Gates. Diarra is big, mobile, at a position of need, and in the running for JUCO National Player of the Year. He also has three years of eligibility remaining, which is welcome news. We’ll have more on Diarra in the coming days, but for now, Welcome Mohamed! And M-I-Z!

Let’s Meet Mohamed Diarra

From: Garden City CC, Garden City, Kansas

Position: Post

Post Ht/Wt: 6’10 / 215

6’10 / 215 Rivals Ranking: N/A

N/A 247Composite Ranking: N/A

N/A Total announced offers: 4

4 Offers to note: Mississippi State, Iona, Fresno State

What they’re saying:

247Sports.com Dushawn London went to Garden City back in December to talk to Diarra and his coach, at the time West Virigina, Maryland, Marquette, NC State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Wyoming had all been in to see the big man. Here’s the article with some quotes from his coach: Garden City C.C big man Mohamed Diarra gaining national attention

On film, Diarra's strengths are obvious: He's long, fluid, and extremely comfortable in space. Profiles as a good roller and rim protector. Massive get for #Mizzou.https://t.co/IM9agI4VHm — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 25, 2022