 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou Hoops lands Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston

New, 1 comment

Dennis Gates has two commitments in two days is a good start to the rebuild at Missouri, eh?

By Sam Snelling
Twitter.com/MizzouHoops

Just a day after landing arguably the top over recruit in the Junior College circuit, new Missouri head coach Dennis Gates landed his second commitment. This time out of the transfer portal. The Bat signal went out and everyone stood at attention waiting on word:

It didn’t take long for word to trickle out that the commitment was from Deandre Gholston, a Gary, Indiana native by way of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Tallahassee Community College.

Gholston was the leading scorer for the Milwaukee Panthers each of the last two seasons, a team that featured Patrick Baldwin Jr, a potential first round draft pick who was playing for his father Patrick Sr. Gholston is a scorer, he averaged 14.3 points this past year, and 16.3 points the season before. He’s about a 35% career 3FG shooter, but he dipped a bit this past season hitting only 32%. But he has good positional size and rebounds well.

It looks like Gholston would be a 6th year senior taking advantage of his COVID year with one year of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Kent State in the 2018-19 season before transferring to Tallahassee Community College, where he was Second Team all conference. He then signed at Milwaukee where he’s been the last two seasons.

Welcome to Mizzou, Deandre! And M-I-Z!

Let’s Meet DeAndrew Gholston

  • From: Gary, Indiana
  • Previous School: Milwaukee / Tallahassee CC
  • Position: Combo Guard
  • Ht/Wt: 6’5 / 215

Here are some highlights from his Junior College days. Not entirely up to date but close enough to get an idea.

What they’re saying:

In This Stream

Dennis Gates, new Mizzou Head Basketball Coach, Roster, Recruiting, News

View all 13 stories

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...