Mizzou Hoops lands Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston

Just a day after landing arguably the top over recruit in the Junior College circuit, new Missouri head coach Dennis Gates landed his second commitment. This time out of the transfer portal. The Bat signal went out and everyone stood at attention waiting on word:

It didn’t take long for word to trickle out that the commitment was from Deandre Gholston, a Gary, Indiana native by way of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Tallahassee Community College.

Thanks to everyone who reached out and recruited me !!! Special thanks to Milwaukee Why not trust myself? #Committed #mizzou pic.twitter.com/kQ6TyHg1G7 — Dree Gholston (@TheDreeGholston) March 26, 2022

Gholston was the leading scorer for the Milwaukee Panthers each of the last two seasons, a team that featured Patrick Baldwin Jr, a potential first round draft pick who was playing for his father Patrick Sr. Gholston is a scorer, he averaged 14.3 points this past year, and 16.3 points the season before. He’s about a 35% career 3FG shooter, but he dipped a bit this past season hitting only 32%. But he has good positional size and rebounds well.

It looks like Gholston would be a 6th year senior taking advantage of his COVID year with one year of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Kent State in the 2018-19 season before transferring to Tallahassee Community College, where he was Second Team all conference. He then signed at Milwaukee where he’s been the last two seasons.

Welcome to Mizzou, Deandre! And M-I-Z!

Let’s Meet DeAndrew Gholston

From: Gary, Indiana

Here are some highlights from his Junior College days. Not entirely up to date but close enough to get an idea.

What they’re saying:

New Mizzou commitment DeAndre Gholston averaged 15 ppg in two seasons at Milwaukee. 6-5 senior guard. Began career at Kent State , spent a year at Florida Juco. Shot 34% from 3 last two seasons. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 26, 2022