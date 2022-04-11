Tre Gomillion commits to Missouri

The bat signal went out, and we began to wait. For over an hour we wait until the news finally hit the Twitter timeline. Dennis Gates has landed another transfer commitment, and another Horizon league player, but this time a combo guard he’s very familiar with.

Tre Gomillion entered the transfer portal on April 5th, and just 6 days later he’s joining the Missouri roster. Both Gomillion and his teammate D’Moi Hodge visited campus this past weekend and Gates has taken another step forward in rebuilding the roster. This time with a player who is deeply ingrained with who Gates is, and what he wants to do.

Let’s Meet Tre Gomillion

From: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia High School: Aquinas (Gordon State College)

Aquinas (Gordon State College) Position: Combo Guard

Combo Guard Ht/Wt: 6-4 / 215

At Cleveland State Gomillion was a little bit of a do-everything guard. He handled the ball, and averaged 10.5 ppg on 55.1% shooting from the field, and 42.9% from 3 point range. He wasn’t very high usage, at just 20.2% usage and 19.3% of shots, but his offensive rating was 110.2. Gomillion adds versatility and flexibility to the backcourt. He spent 3 seasons with Coach Gates in Cleveland so he should also help get this show on the road a little faster by helping set the culture.

His highlights are a little old, but you can see a lot of the same things he did at CSU, he’s not super explosive but a smart, heady player with good size and a physical frame.

What they’re saying:

