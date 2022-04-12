Northern Iowa Forward Noah Carter commits to Missouri

So it would seem the weekend visit went well!

One day after landing former Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion, Dennis Gates was sending out his bat signal again, prompting the wait to begin. Yesterday the wait was a little over an hour. The wait today lasted almost two hours before Noah Carter provided the relief and dropped his news:

I’m apart of a bigger plan… God’s plan I’m happy to announce my commitment to play at the University of Missouri!!! Go Tigers #MIZZOU #LetsGo #BeGreat pic.twitter.com/iXd5IPAXvv — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) April 12, 2022

Carter announced a Final Five of Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia Tech, and Marquette. Arkansas quickly filled up, but Carter had still planned on taking visits to Florida and Virginia Tech, which Marquette falling behind a bit. It still seemed as recently as yesterday that Florida, Missouri and Virginia Tech were in a three team race... but that all ended when Carter made it announcement today to commit to Mizzou.

Let’s Meet Noah Carter

From: Dubuque, Iowa

Dubuque, Iowa High School: Dubuque Senior

Dubuque Senior Position: Combo Forward

Combo Forward Ht/Wt: 6’6 / 230

If you want a more indepth video look at Carter, you can follow Matt Harris’ Twitter Thread on Carter a few weeks back:

Decided to cue up a UNI game to get a look at Noah Carter, who gets a solid number of touches by slipping to the rim. Only five minutes in, but these action seems pretty common -- a late drag screen. pic.twitter.com/xGYc6nXy4k — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 1, 2022

There are a lot of things to like about Carter’s film. Like Gomillion, he’s not an explosive athlete, but he’s a skilled fascilitator with the ball, and has the ability to stretch the floor. His three point shooting can improve (he made just 28.1% of his attempts last season), but he still had an eFG% of 53% and a TS% of 57.4%. He was really good around the rim, got to the free throw line a lot, and made nearly 79% of his attempts. All that amounts to a 111.0 ORtg on 28.1% usage. Those are the kind of numbers which can translate to a really efficient and effective secondary scorer at the high major level.

What they’re saying:

Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter has committed to Missouri and new head coach Dennis Gates.



After picking up Tre Gomillion yesterday, Gates strikes again nabbing Carter, one of my favorite players in the portal.



Carter averaged 15PPG and 4.1RPG in 21-22. An absolute beast. pic.twitter.com/cMzlaEaSwR — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 12, 2022

Gates and Mizzou look to the MVC. Carter visited this weekend. Played a large role on UNI's conference title team this year. https://t.co/sue5mAdZRh — Mizzou Basketball Analysis (@DataMizzou) April 12, 2022

Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter tells me that he's committed to Missouri. Quality inside/outside piece for Dennis Gates. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2022

great get for Missouri. Carter really moves well without the ball. Love the way he seals off mismatches, carves out position with his stronger lower half. Has shooting upside for sure. Defense needs work to play in the SEC, but he’ll be a double-digit scorer for sure for Missouri https://t.co/WXTrcY8eMA — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 12, 2022