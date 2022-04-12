 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Northern Iowa Forward Noah Carter commits to Missouri

Carter was a second team all MVC player as a sophomore.

By Sam Snelling
Twitter.com/MizzouHoops

So it would seem the weekend visit went well!

One day after landing former Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion, Dennis Gates was sending out his bat signal again, prompting the wait to begin. Yesterday the wait was a little over an hour. The wait today lasted almost two hours before Noah Carter provided the relief and dropped his news:

Carter announced a Final Five of Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia Tech, and Marquette. Arkansas quickly filled up, but Carter had still planned on taking visits to Florida and Virginia Tech, which Marquette falling behind a bit. It still seemed as recently as yesterday that Florida, Missouri and Virginia Tech were in a three team race... but that all ended when Carter made it announcement today to commit to Mizzou.

Let’s Meet Noah Carter

  • From: Dubuque, Iowa
  • High School: Dubuque Senior
  • Position: Combo Forward
  • Ht/Wt: 6’6 / 230

If you want a more indepth video look at Carter, you can follow Matt Harris’ Twitter Thread on Carter a few weeks back:

There are a lot of things to like about Carter’s film. Like Gomillion, he’s not an explosive athlete, but he’s a skilled fascilitator with the ball, and has the ability to stretch the floor. His three point shooting can improve (he made just 28.1% of his attempts last season), but he still had an eFG% of 53% and a TS% of 57.4%. He was really good around the rim, got to the free throw line a lot, and made nearly 79% of his attempts. All that amounts to a 111.0 ORtg on 28.1% usage. Those are the kind of numbers which can translate to a really efficient and effective secondary scorer at the high major level.

What they’re saying:

