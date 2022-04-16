Cleveland State transfer wing D’Moi Hodge Commits to Missouri

We’re officially getting the band back together (at little anyway)!

It didn’t take long after landing his first former Cleveland State starter — in Tre Gomillion — for Dennis Gates to add another to the Mizzou roster. This time in wing transfer D’Moi Hodge.

Hodge was a highly sought after transfer and was on campus for a visit with his Cleveland State teammate last weekend. The former defensive player of the year in the Horizon League was also a first team all conference player while leading the Vikings in scoring. Hodge averaged over 15 points per game while shooting almost 50% from the floor and 34% from 3FG.

Hodge was being recruited heavily by Kansas State and Washington State, but opted to stick with his coach at Cleveland State. He began his college career in Junior College at State College of Florida where he was rated as the 11th best recruit in the country by JucoRecruiting.com. The commitment shores up the wing spot for the Tigers but certainly leaves the scholarship situation in a bit of a lurch as this technically puts the Tigers over their limit of 13.

They don’t have to be down to 13 scholarship players until August 1st, so theoretically Gates can add as many players as he wants as long as he’s only at 13 on August 1. But it’s rare for coaches to over-sign without knowing where they’re going to be. Which means this certainly means someone who is on the scholarship graphic now, won’t be on August 1st. And probably a lot sooner than that.

What they’re saying:

