 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

BREAKING: Clemson Transfer PG Nick Honor commits to Mizzou

New, 3 comments

Honor spent the last three seasons playing under Brad Brownell.

By Sam Snelling
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Clemson Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

“Let’s just keep this thing going!” Dennis Gates, probably.

If you were expecting news about a 3rd assistant coach today, that will have to wait. Continuing his recruiting hot streak, new Missouri head coach Dennis Gates has landed his 8th commitment of the spring with Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor.

Honor is a Florida native who has familiarity with the Florida State staff and Charlton Young. He originally committed to Fordham out of high school where he was a high usage point guard as a freshman, before landing at Clemson and transitioning to a more pass first point guard role. His points per game went from 15.3 as a freshman to 8.1 as a redshirt sophomore where he was the starting point guard on an NCAA Tournament team. Honor has struggled from the field but has been a reliable three point shooter and a guard who has a very low turnover rate.

Let’s Meet Nick Honor

  • From: Orlando, FL
  • High School: Lake Highland HS / Fordham / Clemson
  • Position: PG
  • Ht/Wt: 5’10 / 195
  • Offers to note: Final 3 of Mizzou, Minnesota, SMU

You can see why his turnover rate is low, a 5’10 and nearly 200 lb frame will help you value the ball. His shooting could be better, but the mechanics are there as he’s an 83% career free throw shooter. But Honor should be able to provide steady on the ball support right away.

What they’re saying:

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...