BREAKING: Clemson Transfer PG Nick Honor commits to Mizzou

“Let’s just keep this thing going!” Dennis Gates, probably.

If you were expecting news about a 3rd assistant coach today, that will have to wait. Continuing his recruiting hot streak, new Missouri head coach Dennis Gates has landed his 8th commitment of the spring with Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor.

Honor is a Florida native who has familiarity with the Florida State staff and Charlton Young. He originally committed to Fordham out of high school where he was a high usage point guard as a freshman, before landing at Clemson and transitioning to a more pass first point guard role. His points per game went from 15.3 as a freshman to 8.1 as a redshirt sophomore where he was the starting point guard on an NCAA Tournament team. Honor has struggled from the field but has been a reliable three point shooter and a guard who has a very low turnover rate.

Let’s Meet Nick Honor

From: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL High School: Lake Highland HS / Fordham / Clemson

Lake Highland HS / Fordham / Clemson Position: PG

PG Ht/Wt: 5’10 / 195

5’10 / 195 Offers to note: Final 3 of Mizzou, Minnesota, SMU

You can see why his turnover rate is low, a 5’10 and nearly 200 lb frame will help you value the ball. His shooting could be better, but the mechanics are there as he’s an 83% career free throw shooter. But Honor should be able to provide steady on the ball support right away.

What they’re saying:

Clemson transfer Nick Honor has committed to Mizzou.



Honor, a 5’10” junior averaged 7.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the tigers. — PortalUpdates (@portal_updates) April 19, 2022

Going through Honor's Synergy profile now, and on first glance, #Mizzou's getting a veteran PG who can finish at the rim (1.208 PPP), is a solid set-up man in PNRs, and manage to translate his game from the A10 to the ACC. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 19, 2022