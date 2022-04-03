Mizzou is involved with a LOT of transfers, so far.

For the last few weeks I, along with the two Matts, have been retweeting and compiling a long list of players in the transfer portal who have been contacted by Missouri. And we have not yet really talked about it. So let’s get in, and see who is available and on a pretty extensive list.

Point Guards

Xavier Pinson: I’m not sure if you’re familiar with the former LSU point guard, but Pinson is a Chicago native and has Missouri on his list of final schools. He’s also reportedly interested in Arizona State, and has been contacted by several other schools including Kentucky.

I’m not sure if you’re familiar with the former LSU point guard, but Pinson is a Chicago native and has Missouri on his list of final schools. He’s also reportedly interested in Arizona State, and has been contacted by several other schools including Kentucky. Camren Wynter: The Drexel transfer averaged almost 16ppg last year and while he struggled shooting the basketball he hit 41% a year ago and boosts a low 15% turnover rate. NC State, Pittsburgh, Clemson and West Virginia have all been in the hunt for the New York native.

The Drexel transfer averaged almost 16ppg last year and while he struggled shooting the basketball he hit 41% a year ago and boosts a low 15% turnover rate. NC State, Pittsburgh, Clemson and West Virginia have all been in the hunt for the New York native. Dylan Penn: Penn played last season at Bellarmine and was the starting Point Guard all year for a team who could not play in the NCAA Tournament due to their move to D1... despite winning the ASUN conference tournament. Penn also doesn’t shoot the ball well, but has good size, doesn’t turn the ball over, and doesn’t attempt a lot of outside shots. He averaged over 16 points a game, and is being pursued by Temple, Notre Dame, Purdue, and VCU along with Missouri.

Penn played last season at Bellarmine and was the starting Point Guard all year for a team who could not play in the NCAA Tournament due to their move to D1... despite winning the ASUN conference tournament. Penn also doesn’t shoot the ball well, but has good size, doesn’t turn the ball over, and doesn’t attempt a lot of outside shots. He averaged over 16 points a game, and is being pursued by Temple, Notre Dame, Purdue, and VCU along with Missouri. Terry Roberts: The Bradley transfer, by way of JUCO, is a hot commodity on the transfer market. Roberts is an explosive guard who can play both on and off the ball and led the Braves in scoring. Roberts is also a native of New York and is being sought after by Florida, Maryland, Purdue, West Virginia, Memphis, Kansas State and more.

The Bradley transfer, by way of JUCO, is a hot commodity on the transfer market. Roberts is an explosive guard who can play both on and off the ball and led the Braves in scoring. Roberts is also a native of New York and is being sought after by Florida, Maryland, Purdue, West Virginia, Memphis, Kansas State and more. Nick Honor: The much more common double transfer, Honor started his career at Fordham and transferred to Clemson after one season. He’s played there the last two years and the one thing you can say is he doesn’t turn the ball over. The Florida native has been contacted by South Carolina, SMU, Vanderbilt, Minnesota and others.

The much more common double transfer, Honor started his career at Fordham and transferred to Clemson after one season. He’s played there the last two years and the one thing you can say is he doesn’t turn the ball over. The Florida native has been contacted by South Carolina, SMU, Vanderbilt, Minnesota and others. Cam Hayes: A former top 100 guard, Hayes committed to NC State but saw his playing time fluctuate a bit. He’s already taking a visit to Arizona State, so it would seem Bobby Hurley is making him a priority. SMU, South Carolina, Georgia, and BYU have all reached out.

A former top 100 guard, Hayes committed to NC State but saw his playing time fluctuate a bit. He’s already taking a visit to Arizona State, so it would seem Bobby Hurley is making him a priority. SMU, South Carolina, Georgia, and BYU have all reached out. Tristen Newton: The East Carolina transfer is a super intriguing prospect, he averaged 17 points per game with a 106.4 ORtg at a 6’5 point guard. Newton is a Texas native and has two years of eligibility and everyone is calling. UConn, Houston, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Creigton, and yes, Missouri.

The East Carolina transfer is a super intriguing prospect, he averaged 17 points per game with a 106.4 ORtg at a 6’5 point guard. Newton is a Texas native and has two years of eligibility and everyone is calling. UConn, Houston, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Creigton, and yes, Missouri. Mark Sears: It’s hard not to love Sears, who lit it up at a 6’0 point guard for Ohio the last two years, but the Alabama native can probably pick anywhere he wants to go including the flagship of his home state, as Alabama has come calling. Auburn is also involved, and it would surprise me a lot if he went further away from home and ended up somewhere like Missouri.

It’s hard not to love Sears, who lit it up at a 6’0 point guard for Ohio the last two years, but the Alabama native can probably pick anywhere he wants to go including the flagship of his home state, as Alabama has come calling. Auburn is also involved, and it would surprise me a lot if he went further away from home and ended up somewhere like Missouri. Kyrell Luc: Luc is the most recent addition to the portal and the Missouri contact list. A 5’11 cat-like quick point guard who had his senior year of high school cancelled and he turned that into the Patriot League Rookie of the Year. Luc has VCU, Cal, and Minnesota on him early.

The point guard is clearly a position of need. I’d wager Sears and Hayes are probably unlikely. Newton may also be out of pocket. I’d like to see them prioritize Wynter and Roberts and see what happens. We’re also pretty sure the mutual interest between Pinson and Missouri is real. I guess we’ll see.

Combo Guards

Sean McNeil: I don’t think McNeil is likely here but they have reached out. McNeil has been at West Virginia the last few years and isn’t considered a primary ball handler, but he is considered a hot shooter. He’s heard from just about every high major school already.

I don’t think McNeil is likely here but they have reached out. McNeil has been at West Virginia the last few years and isn’t considered a primary ball handler, but he is considered a hot shooter. He’s heard from just about every high major school already. Femi Odukale: A recent addition to the portal, Odukale was the primary ball handler for Pitt this season but perhaps is best suited off the ball. He’s a New York native.

A recent addition to the portal, Odukale was the primary ball handler for Pitt this season but perhaps is best suited off the ball. He’s a New York native. Adam Miller: Miller is probably the biggest name attached here. He was a former top 50 recruit who started a lot of games for a really good Illinois team a few years ago before transferring to LSU and subsequently tearing his ACL. Miller has a lot of options, but there is a lightly unsourced rumor that Missouri’s new head coach has some Illinois connections where Miller is originally from.

Miller is probably the biggest name attached here. He was a former top 50 recruit who started a lot of games for a really good Illinois team a few years ago before transferring to LSU and subsequently tearing his ACL. Miller has a lot of options, but there is a lightly unsourced rumor that Missouri’s new head coach has some Illinois connections where Miller is originally from. Rayshon Harrison: The Presbyterian transfer wasn’t the most efficient guy this last year but he’s a shot maker not too dissimilar from J.D. Notae. He was the Big South Freshman of the Year a year ago and has heard from LSU, Georgia, Minnesota, and Cincinnati already.

Combo guard is a little less of a need with both Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis still on the roster. But Odukale and Miller are both very intriguing. Harrison is a South Carolina native who seems more likely to stay in the southeast.

Wings

DeAndre Gholston : COMMITTED. We’ve talked about him.

: COMMITTED. We’ve talked about him. Jason Roche: Maybe a name to keep an eye on. Roche is originally from California and played for The Citadel in South Carolina as a freshman. Why Roche is intriguing? He shot 38.7% from 3FG and 44.7% against Tier A and B competition as a freshman with just a 14.8% usage. That means he’s a low usage catch and shoot guy. At 6’5 he’s got good size and his shooting is a difference maker.

Maybe a name to keep an eye on. Roche is originally from California and played for The Citadel in South Carolina as a freshman. Why Roche is intriguing? He shot 38.7% from 3FG and 44.7% against Tier A and B competition as a freshman with just a 14.8% usage. That means he’s a low usage catch and shoot guy. At 6’5 he’s got good size and his shooting is a difference maker. Ali Ali: One of my personal favorites, and not just because of the first name-last name combo. Ali played at Akron the last three years and has two to play. He’s a 6’8 wing who shot over 40% from 3-point range this season. Ali has seen interest from Ohio State, Florida, Arkansas, Virginia and USC.

One of my personal favorites, and not just because of the first name-last name combo. Ali played at Akron the last three years and has two to play. He’s a 6’8 wing who shot over 40% from 3-point range this season. Ali has seen interest from Ohio State, Florida, Arkansas, Virginia and USC. Eric Williams, Jr: A familiar name for Mizzou fans who follow recruiting closely, Williams played at Duquesne as a freshman, and Missouri was thought to be a prime contender for him as a transfer before he committed to Oregon. After 3 years at Oregon (one as a redshirt) Williams is taking his 5th year to play again and Mizzou has checked in along with SLU, Arizona State, Iowa State, and Texas A&M.

A familiar name for Mizzou fans who follow recruiting closely, Williams played at Duquesne as a freshman, and Missouri was thought to be a prime contender for him as a transfer before he committed to Oregon. After 3 years at Oregon (one as a redshirt) Williams is taking his 5th year to play again and Mizzou has checked in along with SLU, Arizona State, Iowa State, and Texas A&M. Isaiah Adams: The UCF transfer has been a little hot and cold while dealing with injury issues but he’s already heard from South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Mississippi State so the potential is there.

The UCF transfer has been a little hot and cold while dealing with injury issues but he’s already heard from South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Mississippi State so the potential is there. Will Richard: Richard is a popular name in the portal and for good reason. He’s got a sturdy build and is able to make plays off the bounce and his catch and shoot numbers are high as well. But he’s being pursued by a lot of good programs He’s booked a visit to Florida and has SMU and Tennessee lined up as well.

Richard is a popular name in the portal and for good reason. He’s got a sturdy build and is able to make plays off the bounce and his catch and shoot numbers are high as well. But he’s being pursued by a lot of good programs He’s booked a visit to Florida and has SMU and Tennessee lined up as well. Erik Stevenson: Another long shot, but perhaps for the best since I’m not super enthralled with Stevenson’s production. He’s been at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina and has never broken through as a shooter. He’s already visited West Virginia, and reportedly has a top four of Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton and the Mountaineers.

Another long shot, but perhaps for the best since I’m not super enthralled with Stevenson’s production. He’s been at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina and has never broken through as a shooter. He’s already visited West Virginia, and reportedly has a top four of Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton and the Mountaineers. Antonio Reeves: Reeves is a guy who I’m very high on, and might be blowing up beyond Missouri just a bit. He’s a former Chicago Simeon wing, so if Pinson decides to attend Mizzou maybe that helps, but Reeves blew up this past year at Illinois State. He’s 6’6 and shot over 38% from deep with a 109.6 ORtg. But that school list is deep.

Reeves is a guy who I’m very high on, and might be blowing up beyond Missouri just a bit. He’s a former Chicago Simeon wing, so if Pinson decides to attend Mizzou maybe that helps, but Reeves blew up this past year at Illinois State. He’s 6’6 and shot over 38% from deep with a 109.6 ORtg. But that school list is deep. Terrence Shannon, Jr: A popular name to talk about, Shannon is seeing all kinds of interest as a former top 100 player who was really good for Texas Tech. Shannon has been expected to be a Kentucky target, among a few other blue bloods, and hasn’t closed the door on a return to Tech. I’d consider this a long shot until we hear if he’s considering a visit.

Wing is a position of need, and Missouri needs someone who can both shoot and score. There are some good options but I’d consider Richard, Stevenson, and Shannon really unlikely. Reeves a bit of a long shot, maybe the same for Ali. But Roche, Williams and Adams might be worth watching more closely. Roche has apparently considered setting up a visit.

Combo Forwards

Noah Carter: It’s sparse here but it’s not a huge position of need provided Kobe Brown and Ronnie DeGray III both return. But Carter is one player we know for sure is visiting. Matt Harris had a couple long Twitter threads on Carter already. They seem to be prime position for the skilled and crafty forward.

Posts

Fardaws Aimaq: Aimaq has everyone after him. He was a double double machine for Utah Valley State, and has been rumored to be a top priority for Kentucky and Arkansas.

Aimaq has everyone after him. He was a double double machine for Utah Valley State, and has been rumored to be a top priority for Kentucky and Arkansas. Xavier Foster: Not much as been said on the former top 100 forward from Iowa. Foster played a few years for Iowa State but dealt with some injuries and a few off the court issues. He’s reportedly been cleared of all the off the court stuff and I’ll let you google it if you want to. He’s talented, and intriguing. He’s heard from Creighton, Cincinnati, Dayton and a few others.

Not much as been said on the former top 100 forward from Iowa. Foster played a few years for Iowa State but dealt with some injuries and a few off the court issues. He’s reportedly been cleared of all the off the court stuff and I’ll let you google it if you want to. He’s talented, and intriguing. He’s heard from Creighton, Cincinnati, Dayton and a few others. Warren Washington: Another way-back name to remember, Missouri reached out to Washington when he left Oregon State a few years ago. He ended up transferring to Nevada, before entering the portal again a few days ago. Washington has been a solid, if unspectacular center at Nevada. His size and shot blocking is attractive, and he’s been contacted by Florida, Marquette, Illinois and others.

I don’t consider the post position a huge need, at least through the transfer portal. With Mohamed Diarra, Missouri has a mobile and athletic big man already signed up. They need more size still, but it would seem like Aimaq is heading towards a more championship level program. So perhaps we’ll see if Foster or Washington show up on campus.

So far we know Noah Carter is visiting, and Jason Roche is planning a visit. Outside of that we’re still collecting information on who on this list might be mutually interested.

Honestly, this was probably more than I was prepared to take on. So we’re going to call it. This is the list of transfers who have been contacted by Missouri that we know about. There could be more. I tried to weight the list of 25 names a little bit. We’ll try to keep this updated as things progress as well.