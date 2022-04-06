BREAKING: Aidan Shaw re-commits to Mizzou

Missouri’s head coaching change and the ensuing roster churn has produced something of a mixed bag for Mizzou Hoops this offseason. The additions of Mohamed Diarra and DeAndre Gholston were welcome announcements, while the exit of Trevon Brazile to Arkansas arguably stung more than all of the other outgoing transfers combined. Thankfully, Dennis Gates has now assured that at least one of Missouri’s best pieces is returning to the fold.

After briefly re-opening his commitment following Cuonzo Martin’s firing, Top 60 forward Aidan Shaw announced on Wednesday that he will once again commit to play his college ball at Mizzou.

It’s a coup for Gates, who still has plenty of roster spots (and quite a few assistant positions) to fill. Shaw was one of the biggest commitments of the Cuonzo Martin era, and keeping him in Columbia despite the regime change speaks to the coach’s ability to connect with young players. That Missouri shouldn’t see a massive departure in playing style helps, and keeping Shaw around assures that Missouri will get an immediate influx of at least one high-end talent in 2022-2023.

Let’s Meet Aidan Shaw (Again)

From: Overland Park, Kan.

Overland Park, Kan. High School: Blue Valley

Blue Valley Position: Combo Forward

Combo Forward Ht/Wt: 6-8/190

6-8/190 Rivals Ranking: 4-star, No. 58

4-star, No. 58 247Composite Ranking: 4-star, 0.9787

4-star, 0.9787 Total announced offers: 21

21 Offers to note: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma State

What they’re saying:

Instead of seeing a bunch of tweets, why not revisit some of our previous pieces on Shaw? We’ve got extensive scouts on Shaw’s strengths, and what kind of immediate impact he’ll bring to Columbia.

From September 2021: What kind of player is Cuonzo Martin getting in Aidan Shaw?

Where his impact might be felt the most is at the defensive end. That’s a bit of wrinkle. Often, freshmen find the learning curve on defense is steep—the athletic advantage they once gets leveled out. The complexity of schemes grows. However, Shaw might confound that conventional wisdom. When the competition ramps up, Shaw’s shown the ability to shift seamlessly between playing as a wing in conventional rotations and as a four when the lineups shrink. On the ball, he’s dogged and has a quick first step in his slide, and can flip his hips pretty quickly. At Peach Jam, he might draw a point guard one day, a wing the next, and then play as a four while Felix Okpara replaces Tarris Reed in the post.