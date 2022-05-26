Cleveland State transfer Mabor Majak commits to Missouri

Welp, Matt Harris and I were just talking on the most recent podcast how things had been so quiet. Turns out all we needed to do was say that out loud and Dennis Gates would step in and make some noise.

The noise came in the form of a commitment from former Cleveland State reserve post player Mabor Majak.

I want to thank coach Gates and the staff for the opportunity.Can’t wait to get to work. #committed.#miz pic.twitter.com/QXwmea6LNB — Mabor Majak (@MaborMajak) May 26, 2022

Majak played a limited role for Gates at Cleveland State but fills a heavy need for the program with a bigger body for the interior. As a freshman he averaged 5.3 minutes per game and just 0.8 points. That number dipped as a sophomore to just 4.3 minutes and 0.5 points per game. Dave Matter tweeted this may be a preferred walk-on role, which would make sense. Majak brings a lot of size but struggled to make an impact at CSU. The lack of production at a lower level program would indicate Majak likely won’t be relied upon to be a major contributor at Missouri.

Let’s Meet Mabor Majak

From: South Sudan

South Sudan High School: Hamilton Southeastern (IN)

Hamilton Southeastern (IN) Position: Post

Post Ht/Wt: 7’2 / 230

I’m not going to include any offers or others invovled as Majak doesn’t seem to have a big social media presence, you can follow him at @MaborMajak on twitter, and he’s only Retweeted about 6 tweets since the start of the year. So we don’t really know what other programs were recruiting him.

Take as much as you want from these highlights, but Majak isn’t super mobile or fluid, and his balance is weak as well. But as they say, you can’t coach height and he’s big. It will be interesting to see if Matter’s reporting ends up being true and Majak lands as a preferred walk-on, of if he is on scholarship.

As a player he’s played in two seasons and would be listed as a Junior, his freshman season was during the COVID season which would mean he could also be listed as a Redshirt Sophomore next season.

What they’re saying:

And there it is. Majak shores up some interior depth and follows Dennis Gates from Cleveland State. https://t.co/wJY16PgeH2 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) May 26, 2022