Dennis Gates lands first 2023 commitment in Florida PG Anthony Robinson II

While the College Sports world was watching the Pac-12 burn to the ground with the news that UCLA and USC are planning a move to the Big 10, Dennis Gates was quietly securing his first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class.

1000% committed GO MIZZOU‼️ pic.twitter.com/zqFT3QXl0N — Anthony Robinson II (@anklebully_ant) June 30, 2022

Anthony Robinson II, a 6-3 point guard from Tallahassee, Florida, spent time earlier this week on an official visit to Columbia and sealed it with a commitment. Robinson grew up in the shadows of Florida State University and held a close relationship with Charlton “CY” Young, the newly anointed Associate Head Coach. The 3-star point guard has shown well so far this summer, and did not wait very long in pulling the trigger on a commitment. The prior relationship with Young was likely a big factor.

Let’s Meet Anthony Robinson II

From: Tallahassee, Florida

Florida State Univ School Position: Point Guard

Point Guard Ht/Wt: 6’3 / 155

3-star Total announced offers: 13

13 Offers to note: Florida State, Auburn, USF, Virginia Tech

What they’re saying:

3⭐️ Anthony Robinson II ‘23 is on a official visit at Missouri. The 6’2 Shiftiest PG in class has been killing it, on the eybl circuit with GA Stars 17U. Recently offered by FSU, SMU, UGA, VCU. Big July approaching ❤️@anklebully_ant @gastars2023 @Rivals @247Sports @FSUSBoysBBall — Ramone (@grindsohardd28) June 29, 2022

Some content for @SamTSnelling and @MattJHarris85 to chat about next week on Dive Cuts. Get on the tapes Matt! https://t.co/fjuEhXmhXE — Levi H. (@levihutmacher) June 30, 2022

You'll note that Robinson hails from Florida State University School.



Gates and Co.'s first new prep commit hails from the shadows of an institution with which there are many ties. https://t.co/lIKiXBtf1N — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) June 30, 2022