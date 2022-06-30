 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dennis Gates lands first 2023 commitment in Florida PG Anthony Robinson II

This time the bat signal was actually about a commitment!

By Sam Snelling
/ new
Twitter.com/MizzouHoops

While the College Sports world was watching the Pac-12 burn to the ground with the news that UCLA and USC are planning a move to the Big 10, Dennis Gates was quietly securing his first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class.

Anthony Robinson II, a 6-3 point guard from Tallahassee, Florida, spent time earlier this week on an official visit to Columbia and sealed it with a commitment. Robinson grew up in the shadows of Florida State University and held a close relationship with Charlton “CY” Young, the newly anointed Associate Head Coach. The 3-star point guard has shown well so far this summer, and did not wait very long in pulling the trigger on a commitment. The prior relationship with Young was likely a big factor.

Let’s Meet Anthony Robinson II

  • From: Tallahassee, Florida
  • High School: Florida State Univ School
  • Position: Point Guard
  • Ht/Wt: 6’3 / 155
  • Rivals Ranking: 3-star
  • 247Composite Ranking: 3-star
  • Total announced offers: 13
  • Offers to note: Florida State, Auburn, USF, Virginia Tech

What they’re saying:

In This Stream

Dennis Gates, new Mizzou Head Basketball Coach, Roster, Recruiting, News

View all 53 stories

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...