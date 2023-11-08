National Signing Day: Mizzou Basketball expects to sign five

It’s like Christmas in early November for Missouri Basketball today. The Early signing period kicks off and the Tigers are expected to sign five players. Not just any five either. These five players have amounted to the second-best recruiting class in the nation behind only Duke, and ahead of kansas, North Carolina, and Arizona. There are 11 5-star prospects still uncommitted which could change up the rankings when it’s all said and done, but the Tigers are pretty cemented in having a top-tier class once the signatures are in.

There’s all of that and still top 10 prospect Jayden Quaintance has Missouri high on his list, although he’s not expected to commit to any school any time in the near future. Whatever way Quaintance goes, Mizzou has still locked in its 5 recruits. All with a 4-star rating and ranked between 26th and 121st.

Keep an eye out for Matt Harris’s breakdown of what this class can be in the near and long term.

UPDATES AS THEY COME IN:

Expected to sign with Missouri today:

Annor Boateng, Wing, Little Rock, AR

6’6, 210 lbs, 5-star, Ranked 26th

The crown jewel of the recruiting class is 5-star wing Annor Boateng. Plucking one of the top prospects in the state of Arkansas out from under the nose of Eric Musselman is no small feat, but Missouri went in and forged a close relationship early and sat in the driver's seat despite overtures from other schools like Indiana, Georgia Tech, LSU, and Ohio State. Boateng is a top-30 prospect who projects to impact the rotation early and often, and could be a go-to scorer before long.

NEWS: 2024 4⭐️ Marcus Allen tells me he’s committed to Missouri.



Allen is a tough, two-way player with excellent defensive instincts and versatility. A plus rebounder at his position with solid finishing ability offensively.



He chose Mizzou over Miami, Stanford, Michigan, Ohio… pic.twitter.com/TMuEFNNTRd — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) August 7, 2023

Marcus Allen, Wing, Miami, FL

6’6, 190 lbs, 4-star, Ranked 54th

Marcus Allen was on the hot board before there was a hot board. Recruited by Assistant C.Y. Young while Young was still at Florida State, Allen emerged as a priority prospect for the staff over the last few years, and they closed on the 4-star wing this summer. Allen was pursued by Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Stanford, and Arkansas and the Tigers won out in the end. He has a college-ready body and high-level athleticism with a developing outside jumper, but should have an immediate defensive impact with his length.

Trent Burns, Post, Houston, TX

7’3, 210 lbs, 4-star, Ranked 73rd

One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 class (and not just Missouri’s signing class) is 7’3 center Trent Burns. A mobile big with a good level of agility, Burns has seen his ranking rise steadily over the last few months. He’s still a bit of a project but is comfortable with the ball in his hands away from the rim, and capable of being a floor spacer once his jump shot finds more consistency.

NEWS: 2024 four-star Peyton Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound center, has committed to Missouri, he tells me.



The former Auburn pledge is a Top-70 recruit in the country.



Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/UktHlAs5jD pic.twitter.com/SnfcKw8EEy — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 11, 2023

Peyton Marshall, Post, Marietta, GA

7’0, 300 lbs, 4-star, Ranked 97th

Originally committed to Auburn, Peyton Marshall backed off his verbal commitment to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers to only land with the better Tigers of Columbia, Missouri. Marshall is originally from St. Louis, so there was a lure of being closer to family but his fit as a low-block monster and rim protector was too much to pass up for Dennis Gates and Co.. Marshall is finishing his high school career at Overtime Elite in the greater Atlanta area after spending the last few years at Kell High School. At OTE he should see his skill level develop a bit deeper and could help Mizzou as a freshman around the rim.

T.O. Barrett, Combo Guard, Edmond, OK

6’4, 180 lbs, 4-star, Ranked 122nd

T.O. Barrett may be the lowest-rated player in the class, but I wouldn’t underestimate his importance to the class and to the roster next year. Barrett is a fierce competitor and a high-level defender who only needs to see his shooting numbers improve. Once he’s able to stabilize as a shooter he’ll see his stock take off. He already has great size at 6’4, and he’s a good ball-handler who could project as a point guard. Barrett will spend his final season at Link Academy in Branson, MO after growing up in the greater Oklahoma City area.