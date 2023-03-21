Mizzou Basketball 2023 Transfer Tracker

This post is strictly about the transfer portal and any contact Mizzou has made with players in the portal. For a full roster redux, make sure you check out the Mizzou Hoops Off-Season Roster HQ .

With the roster primer you should have a good idea of what the roster looks like now, and where the needs might be. We will use this post to keep any Transfer Portal Activity up to date. What we know is that Missouri is likely to fill its final spots via the transfer portal. The only exception being if Jarin Stevenson, a 5-star 2024 post player, decides to reclassify into the 2023 class. That is still a possibility and I would expect Mizzou to take Stevenson if he wants to come to Columbia.

So let’s dig in, and see who is available and on a pretty extensive list.

Point Guards

Demarcus Sharp, 6-3, 180, Northwestern State, 1 year of eligibility remaining: With Nick Honor expected back with Sean East II and Anthony Robinson coming in, it seems like the point guard position will be lower on the priority list. Sharp is the only point guard with known contact from Missouri so far. He’s a native of Charleston, Missouri, spent last season with Northwestern State, and previously had been a teammate of Isiaih Mosley at Missouri State during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. A high-usage ball-handler, Sharp showed his offensive prowess to be a legitimate up-transfer option for a High Major. Most of his offensive game is predicated on isolations and ball screens, where he rates reasonably high. While spot up shooting hasn’t been a major facet of his game, he has performed very well in limited opportunities. Also in the mix is Austin Peay, where his former Northwestern State coach Cory Gipson (a Mo State assistant) recently accepted the job, and Loyola Chicago. He averaged 19.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Demons. And apparently Mizzou has already made an impression.

Combo Guards

Sharp is a skilled enough scorer that he could be considered a combo guard as well. But this is an area with a little more activity for the Tigers. Combo Guards are usually a little more shot first, but secondary as a ball handler. Something which would be important to add to the roster.

Damian Dunn, 6-5, 195, Temple, 2 years of Eligibility : Dunn has spent the last four years at Temple. With the Owls removing their head coach, he’s one of a number of outbound transfers from the program. The native of Kinston, North Carolina slots naturally into the combo guard role. Progressing year over year, the 6’5” guard had his best season in 2023. He played both on and off the ball, with his best results playing off. He tallied a 1.18 PPS on catch and shoot opportunities, which rates in the 80th percentile. He’s also proven to be effective in transition opportunities. He’ll have two years to play.

Reggie Bass, 6-4, 185, Central Michigan, 3 years of Eligility : Bass is a Muncie, Indiana native who stepped into a starting role with the Chippewas this season as a freshman and had a productive, if inefficient, first year. Bass averaged 12.4 points but had an 91 Offensive Rating.

Jackson Paveletzke, 6-3, 175, Wofford, 3 years of Eligibility: A Wisconsin native, Paveletzke shined right away at Wofford as a freshman. He averaged 15 points and shot nearly 40% from outside. The line of interested teams for Jackson should be long.

Wings

With DeAndre Gholston exiting along with D’Moi Hodge, the wing position is an area we expect Missouri to target heavily in the portal. And that lines up with the amount of players contacted early.

Nick Timberlake, 6-4, 205, Towson, 1 year of Eligibilty remaining : One of the hottest names in the portal early is the Braintree, MA native. Nick Timberlake averaged 17.7 points with an 114.8 Offensive Rating while shooting over 40% from 3. He will be the primary target for a lot of big name schools looking to secure up production on the wing.

Khalif Battle, 6-5, 185, Temple, 2 years of Eligibility remaining : Battle was college teammates with Damian Dunn and both are in the portal following Temple's decision to fire Aaron McKie. Battle is a New Jersey native who began his career at Butler and led the Owls in usage before missing the last few games due to a suspension. Prior to that he averaged almost 18 points per game and 38% from deep.

Denver Jones, 6-4, 195, Florida International, 1 year of Eligibility remaining : Jones has spent the last two seasons playing for Florida International. Prior to his time in Conference USA, he spent one season at Garden City Community College where he was a teammate of current Tiger, Mohamed Diarra. The 6'4" guard hails from the Huntsville, Alabama area. Jones is a rare breed in the transfer portal— a proven high volume, high efficiency scorer. He plays both on and off the ball, though most of his time at FIU was spent working ball screens. His efficiency in those plays (0.828 PPP) rates top third. However, he's even more efficient out of spot ups (1.193 PPP; 92nd percentile) and on catch and shoots (1.21 85th percentile).

Zach Austin, 6-5, 200, High Point, 2 years of Eligibility remaining : Austin is another hot name out of High Point. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native is a good athlete who shot the ball well with relatively low usage.

Tedrick Wilcox, 6-6, 185, Saint Francis (NY), 2 years of Eligibility remaining : From Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Wilcox is a good athlete who can defend and showed improved shooting at 35%.

Chris Ledlum, 6-6, 225, Harvard, 2 years of Eligibility remaining : Ledlum is the first of what will likely be many Ivy League players to be a hot commodity due to their weird conference rules, where graduated players are ineligible for competition. Couple that with the fact the Ivy League completely cancelled the 2020-21 season, and you're going to have a lot of good players looking for homes. Ledlum averaged 18 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Crimson.

Jace Carter, 6'5, 210, Illinois-Chicago, 2 years of Eligibility remaining: Carter is a native of Titusville, Florida who averaged over 16 points and 7 rebounds for the Flames last year.

Combo Forwards

Combo Forward appears to be another position where the Tigers aren’t really looking for much help.

B.J. Mack, 6-8, 245, Wofford — Eliminated from top 10

Johnny O’Neil, 6-9, 200, American, 2 years of Eligibility remaining: O’Neil is an intriguing prospect because of his size and ability to stretch the floor, and he’s also a terrific athlete. He’s a Miami native who only averaged 11.3 ppg but shot 39.2% from deep.

Posts

Not this again...

Yes, Jamarion Sharp! 7-5, 235, Western Kentucky, 1 year of Eligibility Remaining : Mizzou has not made contact with Sharp and he is not in the portal. But ignoring the elephant in the room here doesn’t make sense. If Sharp enters the portal Mizzou will likely check in. And the Tigers might be a bit gunshy about trying to lure Sharp away from Bowling Green after what happened last year. But we’re going to include him anyway because it is worth paying attention to.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, 6-11, 255, Austin Peay, 2 years of Eligibility Remaining: A native of New Jersey, Hutchins Everett is a big body for a team in need of a big body. He doesn't jump out as a guy you insert right into the starting lineup but could be a minutes-eater off the bench for a good high major.

This appears to be the extent of the list Missouri has reached out to or where we can pinpoint any interest at this point. We will keep this post updated with more information as it becomes available.