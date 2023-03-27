John Tonje joins Mizzou Hoops as first offseason commit

Dennis Gates made his first splash of the 2023 offseason Monday, earning a commitment from Colorado State transfer John Tonje.

Tonje has spent his entire four-year career at Colorado State, playing in all 33 games last season for the Rams. The senior guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 38.9% from behind the arc.

He will add to the plethora of guards at Missouri, including Isiaih Mosley and Sean East II. Neither has announced intentions for next year, but keep up to date with this updated list.

Missouri finished the season with 25 wins and an appearance in the Round of 32. However, the Tigers are set to lose D’Moi Hodge, DeAndre Gholston and Tre Gomillion as their eligibility comes to an end.

Tonje represents the first domino to fall in Gates’ offseason plans. In his second offseason as head coach, Gates has also spoken to TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin via zoom and plans to do the same with FIU transfer Denver Jones.

Colorado State transfer John Tonje has committed to #Missouri!



Huge pickup for Dennis Gates and co.

Let’s Meet John Tonje

From: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska High School: Omaha Central HS

Omaha Central HS Position: Guard

Guard Ht/Wt: 6’5”, 210 lb

6’5”, 210 lb Total announced offers: Michigan, Oklahoma and Arkansas, Ohio State and Virginia

Michigan, Oklahoma and Arkansas, Ohio State and Virginia Offers to note: Hometown school—Creighton—and home state—Nebraska

John Tonje is a dynamic player with the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the post with his 6-foot-5 frame. He showcases athleticism and explosiveness, attributes that will fit well into Dennis Gates’ scheme.

He ranks in the 94th percentile of spot up shots and should serve as a nice pickup to offset the departures of Hodge and Gholston. Tonje is a middle of the pack transition scorer but adds a solid rebounding game, which is something Missouri needs out of its shooters.

Tonje was also second in points and 3-point percentage at Colorado State, excelling in a 15-18 Rams program that had to face the likes of San Diego State, Utah State, Boise State and Nevada in conference play.

He put up at least 17 points in his last six games, including a 17-point performance in the Rams’ Mountain West quarterfinal loss to San Diego State.

What they’re saying:

Last season, Tonje's half-court efficiency (1.066 PPP) ranked in the 91st percentile nationally. Made a cool 39.8% of his catch-and-shoot jumpers, but he's also sneaky efficient pulling up (0.92 PPP) and fits #Mizzou's recent track record as a quality rim finisher. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 27, 2023

John Tonje is a *really* good basketball player - and someone I expect to be able to step in and compete in the SEC immediately next year.



This is a VERY nice start to the transfer portal season for Missouri. https://t.co/44MpCnA2M4 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 27, 2023