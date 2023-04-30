BREAKING: Campbell Transfer Jesus Carralero commits to Mizzou

Happy Sunday night!

While I’m sure many were expecting someone else when Dennis Gates sent out his Fist Pump tweet, the reality was Mizzou was still hunting for a big man. And Gates found one in Campbell transfer big Jesus Carralero.

Campbell transfer Jesus Carralero has committed to #Mizzou @247SportsPortal has learned. Averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last year. Was top 10 in Bog South in rebounds, steals, assists and blocks in 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/yKqfh82WI1 — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 30, 2023

Carralero only played in 5 games this past season, where he averaged 10.6 ppg and 5.2 rpg. But he made 5 of 10 3FGA and had a eFG% of 62.1. His season was cut short due to an injury, but he’s a skilled playmaker who should fit well into Gates system.

Let’s Meet Jesus Carralero

From: Malaga, Spain

Malaga, Spain Position: Post

Post Ht/Wt: 6’8 / 220

On film you can see the framework of a skillful player. Much of the Missouri offense is run out of the pinch post and Carralero looks like a very good passer from that position. As we get more information and data, we’ll go deeper in on him. But as a depth piece there’s a lot to like about what he can bring to the rotation. He can extend the floor, rebound, and play the role of connector offensively.

What they’re saying:

Film on Mizzou's newest addition, Jesus Carralero.



Interesting statistical profile. Missed most of the 2022-2023 season.



In 2021-22

21.2 D-Reb %

32.1 ast %

3.7 blk %

2.7 steal %



All are robust figures.pic.twitter.com/C0aZyOeCVt — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) April 30, 2023

Jesus Carralero headed to Mizzou after spending the last four seasons at Campbell. He's 6-8, averaged 10.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg last season https://t.co/gUgX4TGkJ5 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 30, 2023