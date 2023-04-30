 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Campbell Transfer Jesus Carralero commits to Mizzou

An unexpected turn to the evening lands a versatile big man from Spain.

By Sam Snelling
NCAA Basketball: Campbell at N.C. State Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Sunday night!

While I’m sure many were expecting someone else when Dennis Gates sent out his Fist Pump tweet, the reality was Mizzou was still hunting for a big man. And Gates found one in Campbell transfer big Jesus Carralero.

Carralero only played in 5 games this past season, where he averaged 10.6 ppg and 5.2 rpg. But he made 5 of 10 3FGA and had a eFG% of 62.1. His season was cut short due to an injury, but he’s a skilled playmaker who should fit well into Gates system.

Let’s Meet Jesus Carralero

  • From: Malaga, Spain
  • Position: Post
  • Ht/Wt: 6’8 / 220

On film you can see the framework of a skillful player. Much of the Missouri offense is run out of the pinch post and Carralero looks like a very good passer from that position. As we get more information and data, we’ll go deeper in on him. But as a depth piece there’s a lot to like about what he can bring to the rotation. He can extend the floor, rebound, and play the role of connector offensively.

What they’re saying:

