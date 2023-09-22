Since late August, Annor Boateng’s recruitment steadily evolved into a two-team duel: Missouri and Indiana.

In late August, the Tigers hosted the 6-foot-5, 209-pound wing, ranked 29th in 247Sports’ composite index. Then came the wait and the looming sense that the Hoosiers, who were last on Boateng’s itinerary, might get to make a closing argument.

That possibility evaporated late Thursday night when word filtered out that Boateng had nixed his remaining official visits. Even if you’re conservative in your outlook, it wasn’t hard to read the tea leaves.

Sure enough, Boateng, who averaged 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds at Little Rock Central, pulled the trigger and announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday, becoming the fourth member of the Tigers’ 2024 class. With his choice, Boateng becomes the program’s highest-rated pickup since 2017, and while it’s still early, it likely positions MU to finish with a top-10 class this cycle.

Let’s Meet Annor Boateng

From: Little Rock, Ark.

Little Rock, Ark. High School: Central

Central Position: Wing

Wing Ht/Wt: 6-5, 209

6-5, 209 Rivals Ranking: No. 21

No. 21 247Composite Ranking: No. 29 (0.9900)

No. 29 (0.9900) Offers to note: Arkansas, Indiana, Georgia Tech, LSU, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn

Earlier this week on the pod, I gushed about #Mizzou target Annor Boateng's jumper. It's a tad streaky right now. But when it's dialed in on catch-and-shoots, it's as pure as the driven snow. Case in point: the first three games from the final 3SSB session in early June. pic.twitter.com/cfKLzErXGS — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 19, 2023

Physically, Boateng would have little trouble setting foot on campus right now and quickly settling in. Yet he’s not a guard that bullies his way downhill. Instead, his game is built around a quick and compact shooting stroke.

When Boateng’s humming, he consistently knocks catch-and-shoots to force hard closeouts. From there, he can rip through and work to a one-dribble pull-up. And with a wide enough gap and the defense in rotation, he’s potent as a straight-line driver. And if you look at tape from a brief stint on the EYBL in July, Boateng can be a load when he gets in the open floor.

Mechanically, Boateng’s jumper doesn’t need tweaks. But it can be more consistent. When it’s not dropping, his game gets a little bit boggy. Instead of quick pull-ups or rim attacks, he may try to stake free for a step back-jumper, which isn’t quite as productive for him.

And in August, he showed he could still improve when playing out various screening actions and in pick-and-rolls.

Finished clipping tape from the 3SSB AA camp in early August, and it offers a contrast on #Mizzou target Annor Boateng.



Operated quite a bit out of down screens, step-ups, and spot-ups off reversals. This time, his jumper and floater weren't quite as calibrated as in July. pic.twitter.com/yLknqLgCuo — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 20, 2023

That said, on a trip abroad to the Adidas Eurocamp, where he went up against some of the continent’s top talent in front of NBA scouts, Boateng flashed promise as a ghost screener and in modern pick-and-pops featuring two guards.

Again, his jumper was the catalyst for his game. He connected a 46.2 percent clip from behind the arc, which offset some struggles with rim finishing the half court, and averaged 0.989 points per possession on 20.2 percent usage.

Still one Eurocamp game left to splice, but another sample of what #Mizzou target Annor Boateng's jumper looks like when humming against really good comp. Thought he looked better with chances to relocate, act as a ghost screener, or play in pick-and-pops with guards. pic.twitter.com/NNLt1XrRMw — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 23, 2023

At the defensive end, Boateng’s rugged enough to guard every spot on the floor and check almost any type of ball-handler he encounters. Off the ball, he’s typically sound in the first or second rotation, but every so often, his attention will slip and give up a back cut.

Envisioning a path to an early impact doesn’t require much imagination. Assuming Boateng’s jumper stabilizes, he can supply coach Dennis Gates with a reliable floor spacer. Tightening up an occasionally loose handle opens up the possibility of Boateng expanding his scoring package, which could also benefit from him smoothing up a floater he uses against drop coverage in middle ball screens.

Adding Boateng to the likes of Marcus Allen and T.O. Barrett also gives the Tigers three potentially elite defensive pieces moving forward.

What they’re saying:

Annor Boateng becomes the fourth known commitment for Mizzou's 2024 recruiting class.



The top ranked recruit from Arkansas checks in at 26th in 247's composite and gives Mizzou's class an instant impact contributor on the perimeter.pic.twitter.com/Uv7ib0qA0r — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) September 22, 2023

In the industry generated composite, #Mizzou now has the No. 1 ranked class (https://t.co/ybbiNqsTSU) . On the @247sports team rankings the Tigers are No. 5 (https://t.co/5SvSTnv2SD). They currently have No. 9 in 2024 Jayden Quaintance on campus. https://t.co/FzyrwUkYnR — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) September 22, 2023