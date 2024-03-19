Well, Missouri was nothing if not decisive.

Just a day into portal season, the Tigers struck by landing a pledge from UT-Martin transfer Jacob Crews.

BREAKING: UT Martin transfer Jacob Crews, one of the top players in the portal, has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-8 guard averaged 19.1 PPG this season, shooting 41% from three.



Story: https://t.co/ZPU9Rsk54K pic.twitter.com/3tvAXuNver — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 19, 2024

That Crews popped up on Mizzou’s radar isn’t entirely a surprise. The speed at which this courtship unfolded, though, was rapid. On Saturday, the list of suitors vying for his services epitomized deep and highlighted by Auburn, Gonzaga, Kansas, and UCLA. Usually, you strap in for a longer courtship.

Instead, coach Dennis Gates and his staff spared no time.

Like many up-transfers, Crews’ backstory features its share of twists. He spent his first two seasons at North Florida before dropping down for a season at Daytona State College. Then, he bounced back up to join the Skyhawks last season, averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for a team that reached the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

I’ll let Sam Snelling outline the deeper roster implications of this move, but Crews projects as a bigger-bodied wing as he jumps from the OVC to the SEC.

Let’s Meet Jacob Crews

From: Hilliard, Fla.

Hilliard, Fla. Former School: UT-Martin

UT-Martin Position: Jumbo Wing

Jumbo Wing Ht/Wt: 6-foot-8/210 pounds

6-foot-8/210 pounds 247Composite Ranking: 0.9000 (transfer)

0.9000 (transfer) On3 Ranking: 90.0 (transfer)

90.0 (transfer) Offers to note: Kansas, Gonzaga, Auburn, UCLA, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma

Plenty of intriguing jumbo wings are already in the portal, but one trait unites them: a potent jumper. Crews certainly qualifies. Last season, he canned 40.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts from behind the arc, ranking in the 84th percentile nationally.

Now, a healthy number of those attempts were traditional spot-ups. But sift through Crews’ tape, and you’ll see that he’s adept at punishing defenses in pick-and-pops and the occasional dribble handoff at the top of the key.

The film also shows a jumper with an elevated shot pocket and release point. Crews doesn’t explode into his shot, but it’s compact and quick. Those mechanics and his size make it hard for defenders to close him down completely.

And thanks to Synergy, we can glimpse his most common touches in the chart below.

While Crews rarely operates on the block, he’s competent enough to exploit mismatches against smaller guards after switches.

We’ll have to do a deeper dive into the film to gauge his performances as a defender, but he graded out around the 50th percentile nationally for efficiency. He also pulls down a respectable 17.7 percent of misses on defense. If you want to quibble, his combined steal and block rates (2.4%) don’t hint at him being a disruptive force, but UT-Martin wasn’t a program looking to play in passing lanes to get into the open floor.

But we can’t overlook the fact that Crews fills an aching need for this roster: steady floor spacers.