Mining the transfer portal can be perilous

There’s still college basketball going on if you didn’t notice. Yesterday UConn molly-whopped Illinois right out of the NCAA Tournament, and then Alabama hung on to slip past Clemson to claim the first two spots in the Final Four next weekend. Today, Duke and NC State will battle again and Purdue and Tennessee will face off for the second time this year with two remaining Final Four spots.

The NIT is still going on as well. Utah, Indiana State, Seton Hall and Georgia are still playing.

Everyone else is in the transfer portal. Or so it would seem.

The Missouri Tigers haven’t been as busy so far this spring as they’ve been each of the last few. But the needs on the roster, though glaring, have been reduced to a few spots. We know them well, the Tigers need a point guard, they need interior help, and they need scoring.

Dive Cuts has been talking pretty extensively about the portal in each of the last few episodes (make sure you’re subscribed to the pods!), and we each have our own preferences. But in general we agree they need ball handlers, size, and scoring. Easy, right?

Yesterday news broke that Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins was on a visit to Missouri. A 6’4 guard, Perkins averaged 14 points and nearly 5 assists for the Hawkeyes last year. If you’ve subscribed to RockM+ you’ve likely been following the depth of the work and preparation both Matthew Harris and Matt Watkins have been doing covering the portal. They each provided their own takes on the benefit of Perkins, should he choose Mizzou. But even Perkins would seem to be more of a piece to the puzzle than the answer.

Meanwhile, a guy who might have been able to provide more answers on the roster said, “No thanks” to the Tigers’ pitch. Zeke Mayo, a popular figure a few years ago between me and Harris especially before he landed at South Dakota State, cut his list to four schools and Mizzou definitely wasn’t one of them. Losing out on any potential courtship with Mayo earlier is certainly better than being strung along, but for a team who needs primary ball support, Mayo would have been a good fit. Considering the other schools he’s looking at were Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Creighton it would seem Mayo was a little more focused on schools with a more stable situation in recent years. But being eliminated now means they can switch their focus to guys they can land.

Dennis Gates enjoys working with a level of stealth that makes covering who makes it to campus more difficult than other programs. Each of the last two years we’ve had players on campus and committed before anyone even knew they were on a plane to Columbia. Nick Honor committed without us even knowing there was much interest, the same thing happened with Jesus Carralero-Martin last year, and Jacob Crews a few weeks ago. Commitments out of left field.

We do know of their interest in Tarris Reed and in Jevon Porter. The full contact list is here, and this is all that’s been reported publicly. Reed visited Kansas State this weekend, and Porter is back after a spring break vacation, so one would think the recruitment could pick up on both. I’m sure there are more names than what we’ve uncovered, but with the way Gates recruits it’s very likely we won’t hear much until he had someone ready to pull the trigger.

The other names I feel safe that we can eliminate from the contact list, but can’t yet since there’s been no public acknowledgment: JP Pegues, Camren Hunter, Amari Williams, Sam Alexis. We’ll add more when things pop up. For now though head over to the RockM+ forums to check out the Matts doing their thing.