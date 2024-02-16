PREVIEW: Mizzou ascends upon The Lou for podium meet

Welcome, friends! Some of you StL-based folks might be taking in your first Mizzou Gymnastics meet in person tonight, and I’m really so excited for you. This team always has the most fun, and meets are highly entertaining. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s just get started, shall we?

Meet Info

When: Friday, February 16

Where: Family Arena | St. Charles, MO

Time: 6:00 p.m. CST

TV: SEC Network

LIVE STATS: Try Statbroadcast, but it’s not showing up currently

History:

In the all-time series against Florida , the Tigers have only walked away with one victory. In 2022, the Tigers set a new program-high team score of 197.650 in a narrow defeat. Last season in Gainesville, the No. 3 Gators defeated the No. 15 Tigers 196.625-198.350. Florida leads the overall series, 19-1.

In the all-time series against Illinois, Mizzou leads 19-9. Last January, No. 9 Missouri prevailed over No. 23 Illinois, 196.425-196.275.

In the all-time series against Lindenwood, Mizzou is undefeated. Earlier this season, the Tigers triumphed, 197.150-194.000.

Fun/Un-Fun Facts:

Per my Mizzou Invite recap from early this season, Lindenwood was one of the many — too many — programs announced to be axed at the season’s conclusion, and despite their best efforts, it will come to an end this academic year. I hate it. I hate it for the team, their scholarship athletes, their fans, the staff... everyone. THIS SUCKS.

was one of the many — too many — programs announced to be axed at the season’s conclusion, and despite their best efforts, it will come to an end this academic year. I hate it. I hate it for the team, their scholarship athletes, their fans, the staff... everyone. THIS SUCKS. I’m experiencing some deja vu here, as last year, the Florida meet followed the Kentucky meet, too. Somebody go get some sage or something. This is actually kinda eerie:

Mizzou just couldn’t keep it together and close the gap, recording their worst beam score of the season. It was very un-Beam Queen like. Of course, I’m not sure anyone can blame them for the shaky performances on that apparatus, as Addison Lawrence (who also fell on the UB in the rotation prior) took a SCARY fall on the beam where her head was precipitously close to smacking both the beam and the ground. The crowd gasped . Hannah McCrary, Sienna Schreiber and Alisa Sheremeta, normally sure-footed on the apparatus, almost took tumbles themselves but were able to remain on the beam. Because of the aforementioned fall though, the Tigers had to keep each of their scores (a 9.500 and 2x 9.700— very un-Mizzou like beam scores).

Time to put on a show for the Show-Me State!



No. 6 Florida, Illinois and Lindenwood

⏰ 6 p.m. CT

️ Family Arena

Last Time On The Mats

When we last saw our Tigers, they were well on their way to beating Kentucky... until that last rotation. Read the recap here. Let’s quickly review.

First rotation (MIZ bars, UK vault): With the #1 vault team in the country kicking things off on their best apparatus, Mizzou would need a strong start, and they knocked it out of the park, tallying just .05 off their program high, led by Mara’s 9.95, and season-bests by Rayna (9.85), Hollyn (9.90) and Joci (9.90). For their part, Kentucky’s rotation was great and featured several stuck landings as well as a 9.95 from the anchor, Makenzie Wilson, and a 9.925 & 9.90 from Arianna Patterson and Raena Worley. After 1: Kentucky leads Mizzou by 0.075, 49.4500—49.425 Second rotation (MIZ vault, UK bars): There were no season bests on vault from Mizzou, and Welker described their performance as just a bit “off” in the presser this week. The Tigers were led by 9.90s from Joci and HH and a 9.85 by Amari for a 49.250 rotation score. Kentucky countered with a 49.300, courtesy of a 9.95 from Worley and a 9.90 from freshman Delaynee Rodriguez. After 2: Kentucky leads Mizzou by 0.125, 98.800-98.675. Third rotation (MIZ floor, UK beam): With Mizzou on its best apparatus, the Tigers tallied a 49.525 on two season-bests by Amari (9.95) and Joci (9.975), and twin 9.875s (they deserved 9.90s, I think) by freshmen KG & HH. The Wildcats, for their part, faltered on beam, having to count a couple of 9.6-range scores after a fall and only garnered a 48.80. After 3: Mizzou has overtaken the lead over UK by 0.200, 148.200-147.600 and takes their highest score of the season thru three rotations into the final rotation. Final rotation (MIZ beam, UK floor): With their backs against the tumbling mats, Kentucky shined, and Mizzou... did not. In my recap I compared this to the end of the classic movie, Thelma & Louise, and we know how that ended up. There were two falls, as well as some pretty big balance checks, and the Tigers were led by GAD, who scored a 9.85, and 9.75s by Amaya & Sydney. Mizzou’s 48.400 rotation score was not ideal, and this was the first time since January 29, 2021 that MIzzou had to count a 9.3 or lower on the beam. As for Kentucky, they ratcheted up their performances, earning a 49.750 rotation score. Let this sink in, their LOWEST counting score (so, the no. 5 slot) was a 9.925. The end. After 4: Kentucky surpasses Mizzou, winning by 0.75, 197.35—196.60

What To Expect At The Venue/About the Event

I honestly don’t know what to expect here, but they posted a seating chart online, and it appears that the capacity is 6,036.

What’s a Podium Meet?

What’s a podium meet? Well, I’m glad you asked, because Shannon & Joci just explained it to us on Wednesday! My original thought was, oh, they have a podium and you get awards or something at the end to signify 1-3rd place or something. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I’m told it is more like the style of SEC Championships, NCAAs, Olympics, etc... in that the competition area is RAISED. So you’re performing on a podium almost.

“So it’s like the equipment is raised. So it’s kind of on a stage,” Joci said. “So you have to walk upstairs to compete on the equipment versus like in a home venue. Everything’s flat on the surface, like the core surface.”

Shannon added, “So yeah, like, you go to a graduation and then they got the raised stage for whoever’s presenting from up there... The purpose of it is to just kind of elevate the competitive apparatus and it just is a nicer viewing for our fans. We typically adjust for a little bit because sometimes it’s got a little bit of a different balance to it. As you can imagine, there’s a hollow surface or hollow space underneath. So we have a practice day on Thursday, and then we’ll go in and get an opportunity to get a little bit of practice on the equipment and kind of get warmed up. I think it’s awesome for us to just get a little practice on that type of environment on that surface before we get to SEC Championships and hopefully, NCAA Championships.”

Quick Comparisons

Who to Watch

Gonna do this one a bit differently here, as there’s a lot of teams. First off, here’s my stat sheet. Consider me a Mizzou gym mad scientist, if you will.

(If you’re reading this Shannon, still need those EXH scores from the UK meet, thanks)

Florida:

The ovbvious star here is Leanne Wong, who is training for the Paris 2024 Olympics while also competing for the Gators. She is FLAWLESS, with a 9.95 this season on vault & floor, a 10 on bars, and a 9.925 on beam. Victoria Nguyen is masterful at vault especially (9.975), while also maxing out at a 9.925 on beam and floor so far this season. Be on the lookout for Sloane Blakely (9.925 on beam/floor), Ellie Lazzari (9.975 beam; 9.925 bars), and Anna Pilgrim (9.95 bars; 9.925 beam). Want more info on their top scores? Click here.

Illinois:

There’s a lot of diversity among the top scorers in this Illinois roster, but I’d call Mia Takekawa their “ace.” On vault, the Illini have three 9.85s in Arielle Ward, Mia Takekawa and Ruthuja Natara atop the lineup. Bars looks to be Illinois’ best event, with 4 participants with a 9.90+ in Kaitlyn Ewald (9.95), Amelia Knight (9.925), Takekawa (9.90) and Destiny Denning (9.90), and multiple rotation scores oin the 49.2 range. Takekawa finds herself listed as no. 1 in beam (9.95), with Knight (9.90) close behind, and on FX, another group emerges, led by Abby Mueller (9.95) and then Takekawa (9.925). Want more info on their top scores? Click here.

Lindenwood:

The Lions have a weird variance in their scores because of that Tennessee Collegiate Classic meet that garnered some... umm... abnormally high scores for all the small teams involved, but the star of this lineup is definitely Gayla Griswold, with her 9.95 vault (9.80 avg) & 9.975 FX (9.90 avg). On bars, keep an eye on Hannah Appleget (9.90 max; 9.83 avg) & Kaylee Cooper (9.85 max; 9.81 avg), as well as Jaly Jones (9.925 max; 9.846 avg) on FX. Former Missouri Tiger Reese Baechle is a good one to cheer for, as she’s participated in vault (9.825 max; 9.733 avg) and FX (9.85 max; 9.80 avg). I will say this— overall, floor has been the most consistent for Lindenwood, with three rotation scores falling between 49.200 to 49.300. Want more info on their top scores? Click here.

How Missouri Can Win

Floor: Mizzou needs to hit BIG on FX, as both their highest score and their average score are a good amount better than that of the Gators.

Beam: It seems like this season they’ve had one meet on, one meet off. Well, last week was definitely an off week, so they will surely be on this week. Because, LOGIC. Also, Shannon said agreed with me that there are just some minor improvements needed. With the graduation of Helen (Hu) and Alisa (Sheremeta), and the absence of Addy (Lawrence) due to injury, there really have been some changes on that apparatus this year. Regardless, he remains hopeful.

“We just haven’t been as consistent over there from kind of top to bottom than what we’re capable of doing,” he said. “We have the ability to go over there and do a really good job.”

Does this mean we’ll see Kennedy Griffin? Not yet, he said, as she needs to be more consistent in practice, but we will likely see a different lineup order, and perhaps a bit of an easier routine for Sienna.

Bars: The Tigers almost hit their program high last week (just 0.05 off), and that was, as Shannon said, with ALMOST NO STICKS. If they stick, that’s a 49.600, easy.

Vault: Gotta stick those landings. Mizzou’s vault scores last week were a bit on the low side, and they’re capable of more. I except the rotation to be the same as there’s just minor things to work on.

Overall: They’ve just got to focus, which I KNOW they will do. I expect to see the Tigers working more towards having good four rotations.

I’m so excited.